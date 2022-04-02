As Biden pleads for more COVID aid, states are awash in federal dollars

FRANKFORT, Kentucky — Gov. Andy Beshear has been toting oversize checks around his state in recent weeks, handing them out to city and county officials for desperately needed water improvements.

The tiny city of Mortons Gap, Kentucky, got $109,000 to bring running water to six families who do not have it. The people of Martin County, whose water has been too contaminated to drink since a coal slurry spill two decades ago, got $411,000. The checks bear Beshear’s signature, but the money comes from the federal government, part of a huge infusion of coronavirus relief aid that is helping to fuel record budget surpluses in Kentucky and many other states.

Therein lies a Washington controversy. The funds, which Congress approved at a moment when the pandemic was still raging, are allowed to be used for far broader purposes than combating the virus, including water projects like those in Kentucky. Most states will get another round of “fiscal recovery funds” — part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan — next month.

But in Washington, Biden is out of money to pay for the most basic means of protecting people during the pandemic: medications, vaccines, testing and reimbursement for care. Republicans have refused to sign off on new spending, citing the state recovery funds as an example of money that could be repurposed for urgent national priorities.

“These states are awash in money — everybody from Kentucky to California,” said Scott Jennings, a former aide to Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the minority leader. “People are like, ‘We’ve printed all this money; we’ve sent it out. These states have these massive surpluses, and now you need more?’”

Republicans were never fans of Biden’s rescue plan, which Democrats muscled through Congress without their support. Despite the many ways it is benefiting his state, McConnell once called it a “multitrillion-dollar, nontargeted Band-Aid” that would dump “another huge mountain of debt on our grandkids.”

On Capitol Hill on Thursday, a day after Biden made a public appeal to Congress for more money, Senate Republicans and Democrats were nearing a deal on a $10 billion emergency aid package — less than half of Biden’s initial request. But they had not resolved crucial differences over the size and how to pay for it. Republicans want to use unspent money already approved by Congress, but the parties have been unable to agree on which programs should be tapped.

Since the outset of the pandemic, the Trump and Biden administrations have injected $5 trillion into the U.S. economy, including the rescue plan. With midterm elections approaching, the gush of federal stimulus spending will draw even greater scrutiny as Republicans accuse Democrats of wasting funds and fueling inflation, and demand a precise accounting of how the money has been spent.

Chris McDaniel, right, a Republican Kentucky state senator, chats with Gerald Neal, a Democratic lawmaker, at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. McDaniel spent much of the week immersed in budget talks, including planning how to use Kentucky’s next tranche of fiscal recovery funds. (Luke Sharrett/The New York Times)

David Adkins, executive director and CEO of the Council of State Governments, said such questions were inevitable now that policymakers could catch their collective breath.

“We have to lean into the notion that states are laboratories of democracy,” Adkins said. “Some of these things will fail; some of this money will not be spent well. But that is the nature of trying to navigate disruptive times.”

The rescue plan set aside $195 billion to help states recover from the economic and health effects of the pandemic. When Biden made his initial aid request, senior lawmakers in both parties negotiated a plan to pay for it partly by taking back $7 billion from states, as part of a $1.5 trillion spending bill.

Governors and rank-and-file Democrats balked, saying that to do so would disproportionately hurt the 31 states that have not yet gotten all their rescue funds, and the deal fell apart. Now it appears the state funds will be spared, though the fracas has cast a sharp spotlight on how the fiscal recovery funds are being spent.

“I was never for giving this money to the states, but I was always of the belief that once you gave it to them, politics would not allow you to get it back,” Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, the top Republican on the subcommittee that controls health spending, said in a recent interview.

All told, the White House said 93% of the American Rescue Plan dollars that are currently available have been “legally obligated,” meaning they have either already been spent or are committed to being spent.