As California shakes, hospitals and Newsom seek delay for earthquake upgrades

SACRAMENTO — One hour after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California on Thursday, the California Hospital Association tweeted that it’s “time to to update seismic standards — to focus on all the services people need after a disaster of any kind.”

But the association’s tweet omitted that its proposal circulating in the state Capitol would actually weaken existing standards, giving hospitals another seven years — until 2037 — to ensure that their buildings remain operable after the Big One and limiting the required upgrades to buildings that support emergency services.

Nor did the tweet mention that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, in private negotiations at the state Capitol, has supported the association’s request for more time to do less work, according to multiple sources involved in the discussions in Sacramento who were not authorized to speak about them. Newsom’s office declined to comment.

Debates about hospital building standards aren’t new in California. This time around, they have resulted in an impasse between some of the most powerful forces in state politics: labor unions and hospitals.

The effort to delay legally required seismic upgrades at California hospitals is one of a few remaining issues before Newsom and the Legislature can reach a long-deferred final agreement on the state budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.

Hospitals represented by the association argue that existing seismic standards are too costly, are in some ways unnecessary and that their industry needs more time to recover from massive financial losses during the pandemic.

In a letter to legislative leaders late last month, the association claimed that even with federal aid, California hospitals lost $8 billion in 2020 caring for COVID-19 patients and expect to lose another $2.2 billion this year.

Existing law requires that by 2030, every hospital building is capable of operating following an earthquake.

Without action on their proposal, the association says, the current standard would “further drain billions of dollars from hospitals and — if not modified — is likely to result in hospital closures across the state.”

The association said its proposal could drastically reduce the estimated $100 billion it would cost to complete the seismic upgrades in California.

“This is an important measure for hospitals,” said David Simon, a spokesman for the California Hospital Association. “We have learned a lot from the pandemic, and flexibility is important, and focusing finite resources on emergencies is important.”

Simon said Newsom is siding not with the hospital association but with sound policy.

“I think the governor is leaning on the lessons of the pandemic to craft good policy moving forward,” Simon said. “This isn’t a safety question. It’s about what services are needed and important during a disaster. What the governor is doing is recognizing sharp modern policy is needed, versus having every building operational after a disaster.”

Democratic legislative leaders have made it clear that any deal to change seismic standards would need the support of labor unions. A large labor contingent that includes the California Labor Federation, California Nurses Association, SEIU California, the State Building and Construction Trades Council and others remains opposed to the hospitals’ proposal.

Steve Smith, a spokesman for the California Labor Federation, said delaying implementation of the law only increases the likelihood that a major earthquake will occur before upgrades are completed.

“We know a big earthquake is coming,” Smith said. “We know it’s probable, it will happen sooner than later. It’s unconscionable that hospitals aren’t trying to meet a deadline set decades ago.”

Smith said labor groups opposed to the changes are “engaging the Legislature and governor’s office on why this is a horrible idea.” He said any time a governor weighs in, it brings new urgency to a proposal.

“Obviously, we have concerns about the proposal,” Smith said. “The California Hospital Association has been pushing this a long while, and we are making an especially hard push right now.”

Sources involved in the negotiations said the hospital association and the governor’s office have attempted to pair the delay in seismic upgrades with a push by labor to create the Office of Health Care Affordability, which was included in Newsom’s original budget proposal and would set targets for health care costs.

Union advocates say rising health care costs continue to be a problem for workers. The Office of Health Care Affordability would be housed within the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development and staffed by state union workers.