As COVID-19 surges in Arizona, Nevada and Los Angeles, is the Bay Area next?

OAKLAND — Coronavirus outbreaks are surging in Arizona, Nevada and much of Southern and Central California. So could the Bay Area be next?

A cautious pace of reopening has kept the region in a relative bubble of COVID-19 calm as hospitals from Phoenix to Los Angeles rapidly filled. But there is no guarantee the Bay Area’s bubble won’t burst, with troubling signs from surging cases to hospitalizations rising faster than elsewhere in the state.

“I think we have to worry all the time,” said University of California-San Francisco epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford, noting a recent surge of cases in the city over the weekend. “This is clearly problematic.”

After weeks of defending a steady pace of reopening amid rising cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom is cracking down again, enforcing a statewide mask mandate, urging Imperial County, with the state’s worst outbreak, to reimpose the stay-home order and forcing bars in some hard-hit counties to close.

More closures could come, Newsom threatened Tuesday, if things worsen elsewhere. It’s getting so bad on the West Coast that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Tuesday added Californians to the list of visitors expected to quarantine for two weeks once they arrive.

How is the Bay Area doing compared to the neighbor states and California’s trouble-spots? The Bay Area this week recorded one of its highest number of new cases since the outbreak began, and its increase in hospitalizations surpassed the statewide growth rate.

Looking at the measures the state uses to monitor COVID-19 by county — disease transmission, hospitalization growth rate and capacity — there are signs of disturbing metrics among Bay Area counties. Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties were flagged as among the dozen California counties with hospitalizations growing faster than 10%. The growth rate in Contra Costa County was 13% and Santa Clara’s was 24.1% over the past week.

Santa Clara County’s increase was lower only than Sacramento’s 42% and San Joaquin’s 27.5%. The state indicated that Santa Clara County hospitals are suffering some spillover of cases from neighboring counties, while Sacramento has seen a number of outbreaks associated with family gatherings.

Although Bay Area hospitalizations appear to be spiking in the last week, the region still has fewer COVID-19 patients than many Southern California counties, including Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego and Riverside.

Imperial County is still the most troubled spot in California. The county that borders Arizona and Mexico is home to U.S. citizen residents traveling across the border for work, health care or other services. The county also is suffering hospital staffing shortages and an outbreak at a meat packing plant. Newsom said Tuesday that four other counties will likely be added to the 19 already on the state’s watch list, but he didn’t say which ones.

How is California doing compared with other states?

Most epidemiologists keep their eye on the rate of positive tests, arguing that with testing more widely available now, it is a reasonable reflection of where outbreaks are growing. It also is a figure Newsom pays close attention to.

The U.S. average is 6.9%, and two of California’s neighbors ranked among the five states with the highest seven-day average positive test rate Tuesday: Arizona (24.4%) was No. 1, followed by Florida (15.6%), Alabama (15.2%) Nevada (15.1%) and Texas (14.1%). California, with a 5.9% rate, looks good for now by comparison. Newsom noted that California has ramped up testing from just a few thousand a day to a new daily record of more than 106,000.

“When you test over 100,000 people in a 24-hour period, you’re going to see more people testing positive,” Newsom said. But he also noted the rate of positive tests, which had held steady under 5% for weeks, has crept up recently.

“The positivity rate is particularly concerning,” Newsom said. “This is why we’re monitoring it particularly closely.”

Among Bay Area counties, the rate is 2.1% in San Francisco, 2.3% in Santa Clara, 3.5% in Alameda, 4.7% in San Mateo, 5.3% in Marin, which includes a major outbreak at the San Quentin state prison, and 5.9% in Contra Costa.

Elsewhere in the state, among the higher county positivity rates were Orange (43.7%), Imperial (20.7%), Los Angeles (11.5%) and Fresno (10.6%).

Bob Wachter, chair of the UCSF department of medicine, noted on Twitter that hospitalized patients doubled in two weeks, much of which was transfers of patients from other areas that ran out of bed space, but he added that it shows the Bay Area’s not an island.

“Forgive the metaphor, but if somebody sneezes in LA, we’ll ultimately catch a cold in SF,” Wachter tweeted.

He also dispelled the notion that California — which imposed the country’s first statewide stay-home order in March to slow the disease’s spread and has taken a methodical approach to reopening since — is faring better than its neighbors as a result.

“Until recently, our state managed to do so well that our experience has been dubbed The California Miracle,” Wachter wrote. “But let’s say it clearly: The Miracle is over. The sooner we acknowledge that, the better off we’ll be.”