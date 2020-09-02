As fire burns, activists sneak into Point Reyes to bring water to parched elk. Should they?

As darkness fell and a thick Pacific fog crept in over the Point Reyes peninsula on Sunday, a small band of animal activists waited for a National Park Service official to leave his check-post along Pierce Point Road.

He was there to prevent people from going deep into the National Seashore, where forests are aflame, and a skeleton crew of park service employees are otherwise tending to a 3,000-acre conflagration burning at the park's southern end.

At 6 p.m., as his shift came to a close and he drove away, the small bucket-brigade crept in. They were transporting roughly 200 gallons of water to the park's tule elk, who they say are dying from dehydration — and unable to reach other water sources because of a fence around their preserve — as drought conditions worsen in the region.

"If the park service refuses to care for the animals that they are mandated by law to preserve, then others have to step in," said Fleur Dawes, the communications director for the San Rafael-based organization In Defense of Animals.

Up until this week, Dawes' organization and other local activists were the main ones focused on the plight of this year's elk herd. But on Monday, a group with a track record of aggressive environmental litigation, the Center for Biological Diversity, urged the park service to provide water to the elk and remove an eight-foot high wire fence that runs across the peninsula, preventing the free movement of the elk.

"Unlike the privately owned cattle that have unrestrained access to water sources in this area, the elk are protected by federal law that requires the Park Service to 'conserve' them for the public and future generations," said Katherine Meyer, director of Harvard Law School's Animal Law & Policy Clinic in a statement for the organization. "They should not be denied access to the water they need to survive."

The conflicting needs of the elk preserve and neighboring dairy ranches have long been a flashpoint in Point Reyes, one of California's most beloved seashores. The latest confrontation comes at a time when the park service is considering a final decision on a management plan for the elk — a plan that has pitted the 24 family dairy and beef operators, who lease land in the national park, against animal and environmental activists, who say their operations don't belong there.

Tule elk are known to be relatively resilient to drought conditions, which is one reason national park biologists and others are reluctant to intervene this year.

"While the stock ponds left from the prior ranching days are frequented by elk ... these ponds actually go dry in most years," said Carey Feierabend, acting superintendent for Point Reyes National Seashore, in a statement, noting that there "are a number of seeps and springs in the area that are frequented by the elk."

The Tomales Point herd consists of 450 elk, fenced into a 2,000-acre reserve that, perched on the northern end of the peninsula, offers sweeping views of the Pacific, Bodega Bay and Tomales Bay.

During a previous drought that ended in 2014, the herd lost about half of its population, said National Park Service wildlife ecologist Dave Press, who lives in the area and watches over the elk pack.

Since Aug. 23 this year, Dawes said her group's scouts have observed at least a half-dozen dead elk in the park.

Press said he understood the activists' concerns, and has been checking on the herd every week. He said that while he observed the elk had enough water, the National Park Service has plans to put in troughs filled by water trucks if necessary.

He was disheartened to hear that activists had brought in water and entered the closed park without permission.

"That's a total violation of working within the realm of the national parks," he said. "This is public land, and we would have to issue a permit for anything like that. Just speaking hypothetically, what if they put that trough on one of our endangered plant species? How would they even know that?"

One of the ponds the elk regularly drink from was observed dry Friday afternoon. Hoof prints pocked the surface of the now-muddy pond. A small herd of elk and a solitary deer rested on the dry, grassy hill above.

But the situation is complicated by the nearby Woodward fire, the result of a lightning strike on Aug. 18. Though it still remains about nine miles away from where the elk roam at Tomales, it is closer to one of the free-range herds and has led to heavy smoke in the area, along with evacuation orders and warnings.

More than 400 firefighters, many from the park service, are battling that fire, trying to set containment lines in terrain that, in some places, has no recorded history of burning, leaving it heavy on fuel. Other places are steep and wild, making access difficult.