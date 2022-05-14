As fire season looms, here’s what’s happening to reduce fire risk in Santa Rosa’s favorite park

Fire Safe Sonoma has monthly Fire Alliance Meetings, discussions with local fire experts and authorities on helpful tips, tools and programs to help residents stay safe. These sessions are free to watch on Fire Safe Sonoma’s YouTube channel .

Fire Safe Sonoma ( www.firesafesonoma.org ) has a library of resources for Sonoma County communities, including evacuation guidance and wildfire community protection plans, as well as “personal wildland fire action guides” available in English and Spanish. Visit: www.firesafesonoma.org/documents/ .

To learn about City of Santa Rosa wildfire mitigation efforts and what residents can do, go to srcity.org/3558/Wildfire-Ready . You can contact the fire department with further questions at 707-543-3500 or srfd@srcity.org.

With fire raging across New Mexico, many in drought-stricken California are likely holding their breath for what our own fire season will bring. Indeed, a vegetation fire in Southern California sparked Wednesday burned at least 20 homes and 195 acres in its first day.

Last week, Cal Fire said firefighters are bracing for what could be “the absolute worst” fire season, with especially heightened risk throughout Northern California starting in June, according to a May seasonal outlook report from the National Interagency Fire Center.

With that in mind, it seems like a good time to answer a question we’ve gotten about a half dozen times at The Press Democrat: What’s being done to mitigate fire risk in Santa Rosa’s Howarth Park?

Howarth Park is a sprawling 138-acre park with miles of trails and other recreational activities that make it a draw for local residents and visitors. Its popularity and centrality might be part of why so many are curious about its wildfire potential.

I spoke with Paul Lowenthal, division chief fire marshal and public information officer for the Santa Rosa Fire Department, to find out. Lowenthal has over two decades of experience as a fire professional, working as a firefighter and fire inspector mostly in Santa Rosa, before landing in his current role.

“Howarth Park is probably one of the areas where we’ve done the most work recently,” he told me.

While there have been one or two small fires in recent years, the park is actually lower risk compared to, for instance, some spots on the north end of the city in the burn scar of the Tubbs Fire where there’s little canopy now and overgrowth of such invasive vegetation as scotch broom, Lowenthal said.

At Howarth, the fire department conducts weed abatement, such as removing plants or grass that pose a fire hazard, in specific areas of the park annually.

Last year, with extra funds, a crew created a fuel break -- strategic thinning of dense tree cover and brush removal -- along Sullivan ridge. Previously, they did work to clean up a large stretch of the park boundary from Medica Road down to Summerfield Road, an area they plan to focus on more this year.

In the past, the city has used goat grazing to reduce fire risk, which is something it’s looking to do more of in the future.

Lowenthal noted, however, that the effectiveness of these efforts is also crucially dependent on those who live around the park doing the work to keep their properties in fire-safe condition.

That’s why a big focus of Lowenthal’s is educating neighborhood residents on the steps they should take on their properties. That includes weed abatement and especially clearing five feet of non-combustible space around their homes to help prevent ignition from embers, which was a major factor in the destructiveness of recent wildfires like Tubbs and Glass.

“One of the things for residents that choose to live around open spaces or state parks or large parks is making sure that they know that they live in a wildland urban interface, and there's certain things that they should be doing, and in many cases, will actually be required to do as part of our defensible space standards that ultimately the city will actually be moving forward with,” Lowenthal told me.

The highest threat to the park is likely a neighborhood fire that could spread into it, he added.