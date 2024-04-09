As fish deaths increase at pumps, critics urge California agencies to improve protections

LOS ANGELES — Powerful pumps that supply much of California’s population with water have killed several thousand threatened and endangered fish this year, prompting a coalition of environmental groups to demand that state and federal agencies take immediate steps to limit “alarming levels” of deaths.

In a letter to state and federal water managers, leaders of five fishing and environmental groups said the estimated losses of threatened steelhead trout and endangered winter-run Chinook salmon have exceeded maximum annual limits for water intakes in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

“Given that these and other species in the Bay-Delta are at grave risk of extinction, we want to emphasize the need for urgent action,” the environmental advocates wrote.

The massive pumps that draw water into the aqueducts of the State Water Project and the Central Valley Project are strong enough to reverse the flow in parts of the south delta. They can also suck fish into their machinery or make them easy prey for predators. Because of this, pumping facilities are assigned annual take limits for certain fish under the Endangered Species Act.

The environmental groups are urging water managers to scale back pumping until juvenile salmon and steelhead have finished migrating through the delta and into San Francisco Bay.

“To see the state and federal water agencies exceed their take limits and continue business-as-usual water exports is like witnessing extinction in real time,” said Jon Rosenfield, science director of San Francisco Baykeeper. “It demonstrates the official negligence and lawlessness that caused these fish, and many others, to become endangered in the first place.”

State water officials say they have been taking substantial measures to protect fish. They say the large numbers of fish that have moved into areas around the water intakes have caused them to pump less than they typically would based on current conditions.

The losses are calculated based on the numbers of fish that are collected — scooped from the water in a bucket-like device at the state facility — then transported by truck and released into the delta nearby. The calculations attempt to account for fish that are caught by predators and those that are killed when they are drawn into pumps.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, estimated losses of steelhead trout exceeded the annual incidental take limit of 2,760 on March 20. By the end of March, the department said, the estimated losses of naturally spawned steelhead since Dec. 1 had risen to 3,374.

The estimated losses of endangered winter-run Chinook salmon also exceeded the annual loss threshold of 2,748 on March 20. Those estimated losses have since risen to 4,049, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

State wildlife officials said the estimates are for fish that spawned naturally in rivers and don’t include losses of hatchery-raised fish.

(There is a caveat to the estimated losses of winter-run Chinook. State officials say they base their calculations on fish that are the size of winter-run Chinook rather than those that are genetically confirmed to be this type of salmon. As a result, officials say, some of the estimated losses are actually different types of salmon.)

The Department of Water Resources “is closely monitoring the collection system at the fish screens in front of the State Water Project pumps in the south delta,” said Karla Nemeth, the agency’s director.

“The majority of Chinook salmon and steelhead collected at the fish screens are collected alive and transported downstream of the pumps. We have been adjusting pumping operations to protect listed and endangered species,” Nemeth said in an email. “However, [State Water Project] operations have never been this restricted in a wet year as they are this year. These restrictions are keeping us from being able to capture and store the water that we need if we see a return to drought conditions.”

The pumps that supply the State Water Project have been operating far below their capacity over the past three months. Agencies that receive supplies have been told to plan for 30% of their full allocations this year.

The permits and biological opinions that govern state and federal pumping operations include measures aimed at limiting the deaths of fish. In response to the losses, state and federal officials have been discussing measures being taken to protect fish.

Rosenfield said the water agencies aren’t doing nearly enough and argued that the losses put them in violation of permits.

“If you and I were out there killing hundreds and thousands of endangered fish, we’d be in jail,” Rosenfield said. “They’re not doing everything they can do to prevent the harm and mitigate the damage. There’s an opportunity to protect these fish by reducing water exports. It’s urgent ... and they’re doing nothing.”