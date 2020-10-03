As Glass fire slows its spread, Napa Valley assesses damage

CALISTOGA — As a sense of cautious optimism seeped into the fire crews fighting the Glass fire and the people depending on them for survival, Napa County residents and business owners began to take stock Friday of nearly a week’s worth of destruction.

Among them was Dario Sattui, the iconic 78-year-old vintner who parlayed his success with V. Sattui Winery into the passion project of his life: Castello di Amorosa, the winery perched above the west edge of Napa Valley styled to resemble a 13th century Tuscan castle.

The main “castle” withstood the Glass fire, as did Sattui’s three houses on the property, including one that he said dates to 1848. The Farmhouse did not fare as well.

It’s a modest name, but Sattui’s stone Farmhouse, just behind the larger building, was a vital part of Castello’s operation. It held the winery’s offices, bottling line, lab and, most important, the bulk of its bottled wine. The Glass fire took all of it, jumping Highway 29 in the wee hours of Monday morning, racing up a gulley and striking a corner of the Farmhouse.

“I’m pretty melancholy,” Sattui said Friday, standing outside the gutted structure. “It’s like a bad dream, and I’m hoping I’ll wake up and it didn’t really happen. I put my heart and soul into this place. For this to happen, it’s horrible. I never, never, ever imagined this could happen.”

Sattui estimates he lost 120,000 bottles of wine, with a retail value of $6 million, not to mention a portion of the latest vintage that was being fermented in stainless steel tanks.

Across the valley floor, on Silverado Trail, Fairwinds Estate Winery’s losses were different. Most of Fairwinds’ bottled wines are either off-site or in its wine cave, which proved impenetrable to the flames that tore down from the hills behind it. But most of the freestanding structures on the property are in ruins, including a 30,000-square-foot production building, 5,000-square-foot tank building and tasting room.

Especially galling was the $300,000 optical sorter that had arrived from France just two weeks ago. It was too big to break down and move into the cave, so it burned, too.

Fairwinds owner-operator Brandon Chaney wasn’t at the winery when it burned last Sunday. Everyone there bugged out when the wall of smoke got too close. But he knew what was happening as he received notifications from his electronic security system.

“That night we started getting alarms like 4 in the morning, broken window in the tasting room,” Chaney said from his house in Tahoe, where he was escaping the thick smoke choking the valley. “Like, ‘OK, maybe it was the wind, right?’ Then another broken window. Then it was broken window, broken window, broken window, broken window, broken window. So I’m like, ‘That’s not good.’”

Chaney later had a more uplifting moment. A fire crew out of Fremont called to apologize that they couldn’t save more of the property, but reported that before abandoning the scene, with flames encroaching, they lowered the American flag on a pole in front of the winery. Thursday, four members of that crew presented the neatly folded flag to Chaney in a small ceremony.

The story of loss was the same along much of Silverado Trail between Deer Park Road and the town of Calistoga. Gone are landmarks like Boswell Estate Winery, the restaurant building at the world-renowned Meadowood Napa Valley resort and the old Glass Mountain Inn, which had closed previously.

The landscape here is severely altered, just as Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, Bennett Valley, Middletown, Silverado Country Club, Berryessa Highlands and so many other communities have been changed by fires.

Like all of those previous disasters, the Glass fire has left residents to examine their immediate surroundings and assess the risk to health and property that has become a regular feature of living in the ever-drier urban-rural interface of Northern California.

Most seem willing to accept that risk, even during this latest ordeal.

Standing outside his still-intact house in Deer Park, a tiny hill community that has grown up around Deer Park Sanitarium and its later incarnation, St. Helena Hospital, Jim Shaffer said he has always been prepared for something like this.

“It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when. I always thought it would come up from that canyon,” said Shaffer, gesturing downhill toward the hospital, which was evacuated Sunday for the second time in five weeks. “But it came from up above. But you know, it burned the area out a little. In a way, I feel better about living here.”

Shaffer knows there were casualties, too. In fact, he helped prevent more of them. He and a few relatives and friends stayed home throughout Deer Park’s evacuation order, now several days old, and helped spray down his and neighbors’ houses when the flames came through. They were aided by a 600-gallon water tank Shaffer had mounted on a flatbed truck for just such an occasion after the Hennessy fire sparked the earlier evacuation.