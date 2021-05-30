As GOP blocks inquiry, questions on Jan. 6 attack may go unanswered

WASHINGTON — In blocking the formation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Republicans in Congress have all but closed off the possibility of a full and impartial accounting for one of the most serious assaults on American democracy in history, leaving unanswered critical questions with broad implications for politics, security and public trust.

Fearing political damage from any sustained scrutiny of the attack, Republicans united in large numbers against the inquiry, moving to shift an unwelcome spotlight away from former President Donald Trump, his election lies that fueled the attack, and the complicity of many GOP lawmakers in amplifying his false claims of widespread voter fraud.

The result is that key details about a shocking act of domestic extremism against the U.S. government are likely to remain shrouded in mystery, and anything new that may be revealed about the assault at the Capitol will most likely be viewed through a partisan lens, with a substantial proportion of the country rejecting the reality of what transpired.

The public may never know precisely what Trump and members of his administration did or said as a throng of his supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress met to formalize President Joe Biden’s victory, threatening the lives of lawmakers and the vice president. The full story may never be revealed of why security officials were so unprepared for the breach of the building, supposedly one of the most secure in the nation, despite ample warnings of potential violence. The extent of the role of Republican lawmakers closely allied with Trump in planning the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that spiraled into a brutal onslaught may remain unexplored.

Despite its divisions, the United States formed fact-finding commissions after the attack of Pearl Harbor in 1941, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The failure to do so in this case, said those involved in some of the inquiries, would further erode trust in the government and deprive the public of the kinds of lessons that could prevent another such attack.

“After many of the national tragedies we’ve experienced over the last 50 or more years, the response was to have a bipartisan investigation that would lay out the facts in a way that would be definitive,” said Michael Chertoff, who served as homeland security secretary under President George W. Bush in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks. “It builds trust. It shows the public at a time of crisis, we can all come together and put the good of the country ahead of partisan interests.”

Chertoff and three other former homeland security secretaries who served presidents of both parties had lobbied Republicans to support the creation of a Jan. 6 commission, saying the nation needed a better understanding of “how the violent insurrection at the Capitol came together to ensure the peaceful transfer of power in our country is never so threatened again.”

“We need to get a definitive explanation of what actually happened,” Chertoff said in an interview after the vote.

Even as the Justice Department moves to prosecute the rioters, congressional committees hold hearings and inspectors general examine their agencies’ responses to the attack, there is no outside group of experts charged with getting to the bottom of the myriad failings that led to the deadliest assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812.

FILE -- Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) takes a call after a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 18, 2021. Murkowski broke ranks with the Republican lawmakers who have blocked the formation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)

What has been uncovered about the attack has only raised more questions:

— Why did it take hours for the D.C. National Guard to receive approval to deploy to the Capitol to fight off the mob? Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, the D.C. National Guard commander at the time, has said he did not receive approval to mobilize troops until more than three hours after he had requested it. Defense Department and Capitol security officials have given conflicting statements about what happened.

— What was Trump doing during the attack? He reportedly watched television as a mob stormed the Capitol but later claimed that he had called in the National Guard, despite his defense secretary testifying that he never spoke to Trump that day. A Republican member of Congress said she was told that when Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the House Republican leader, phoned Trump to ask him to call off the mob, he refused, siding with the rioters, whom he said were evidently more upset about the election than McCarthy was.