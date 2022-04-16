As GOP candidates face accusations, rivals tread carefully

WASHINGTON — When fresh allegations of domestic violence were lodged against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens last month, one of his Republican rivals for the state’s open Senate seat, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, stepped up and called for him to end his campaign.

Then she moved on to an issue perhaps more resonant with Republican primary voters: transgender women in sports.

“Eric Greitens is a toxic candidate unfit to hold office,” Michael Hafner, a spokesperson for Hartzler’s Senate campaign, said, before declaring the central message of her campaign: “Missouri family values, freedom, and taking back our country.”

In Missouri, Georgia, Ohio and now Nebraska, Republican men running for high office face significant allegations of domestic violence, stalking, even sexual assault — accusations that once would have derailed any run for office. But in an era of Republican politics when Donald Trump could survive and thrive amid accusations of sexual assault, opposing candidates are finding little traction in dwelling on the issues.

Political scientists who have studied Republican voting since the rise of Trumpism are not surprised that accused candidates have soldiered on — and that their primary rivals have approached the accusations tepidly. In this fiercely partisan moment, concerns about personal behavior are dwarfed by the struggle between Republicans and Democrats, which Republican men and women see as life or death. Increasingly, Republicans cast accusations of sexual misconduct as an attempt by liberals to silence conservatives.

The candidates who do speak of their opponents’ domestic violence and assault allegations often raise them not as disqualifications in looming Republican primaries but as matters ripe for exploitation by Democrats in the fall.

“It’s a horrible problem; he’ll never be elected, and that’s the educational process we’re going through right now,” Gary Black, Georgia’s agriculture commissioner, said of domestic violence and assault allegations leveled at Herschel Walker, his Trump-backed Republican rival to take on Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November. “There’s a great desire for Republicans to get their seat back. Electability is going to be the issue over the next six weeks.”

Democrats, including President Joe Biden and Keith Ellison, the attorney general of Minnesota, have weathered their own accusations of misconduct in the past — and where such charges have proved difficult to discount, the party has shown itself more willing to jettison its candidates.

The accusations facing some Republican men are so stark that they raise the question: What would disqualify a candidate in a Republican primary? Greitens resigned as Missouri’s governor after a hairdresser testified under oath in 2018 that he had taped her hands to pullup rings in his basement, blindfolded her, stripped her clothes off and taken a photo of her, which he threatened to release if she revealed their affair.

Amid his Senate campaign, Greitens was accused last month in a sworn affidavit from his former wife that he had violently abused her and had hit one of their sons as his governorship unraveled. Still, a poll taken after the accusations came to light showed Greitens neck and neck with Hartzler and Eric Schmitt, Missouri’s attorney general.

Walker, a former college and pro football star who has the backing not only of Trump but also much of the Republican establishment, has been accused by his ex-wife of attacking her in bed, choking her and threatening to kill her. Walker doesn’t deny the assault and has said he was suffering from mental illness.

Mallory Blount, a spokesperson for Walker’s campaign, said he “emphatically denies” the “false claims” from another woman who said he had been her longtime boyfriend and that when she broke up with him, he had threatened to kill her and himself. Blount also said he has denied a violent stalking charge by a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

Walker “has owned up to his mistakes, sought forgiveness, gotten treatment and dedicated his life to helping others who are struggling,” Blount said, condemning the media for surfacing past allegations.

Max Miller, another Trump-backed candidate and a former White House aide running for an Ohio House seat, was accused by one of Trump’s press secretaries, Stephanie Grisham, of hitting her the day they broke up. Miller denied the allegation then sued Grisham for defamation, accusing her of making “libelous and defamatory false statements.” His campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

“It used to be that being accused of domestic violence was an automatic disqualifier, regardless of party,” Grisham’s lawyer, Adam VanHo, said. “And to turn around and sue to silence your accuser was even more abhorrent.”