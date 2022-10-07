As Nuns Fire anniversary approaches, Sonoma wraps children in services

When the Nuns Fire began north of Glen Ellen in 2017, Chimo, then a 13-year-old at Hanna Center High School, wondered if the world was ending.

“I could see the fire in the distance, through a window on the campus,” Chimo said. “We evacuated to the cafeteria and had to wear masks for the first time. Students’ families started arriving on campus. Families were running everywhere, and people were crying. It was the first time I witnessed so many people in a distraught and panicked state of mind. It was surreal.”

The experience confused Chimo.

“But my counselor at Hanna helped make sure that I was physically safe and mentally OK,” Chimo said. “I was blaming myself for not being more helpful to others during the whole experience. I was only focused on my family and myself. So, in the aftermath, I felt a lot of guilt. My counselor worked with me to straighten out my thoughts and give me peace of mind.”

This was also facilitated by Chimo putting in service hours and, along with other boys from Hanna Center, serving as volunteers as they worked in the kitchen or made sandwiches at homeless shelters.

“It all made us feel better,” said Chimo, now a senior at Hanna Center High School.

Hanna Center is one of several Sonoma Valley schools and organizations that found new ways to support children and youth in the aftermath of the fire and have since boosted their services to help them deal with traumatic situations.

“On the day of the fire [Oct. 8, 2017], immediately after word began to spread, Hanna Center alumni and their families began coming to the campus because they knew they could find help here and feel safe,” said Cameron Safarloo, CEO of Hanna Center. “When the campus was evacuated, families, staff and students left together.”

Stefanie Smith, vice president of clinical and trauma responsive programming at the center, says that it offers several types of mental health services to youth.

“We believe there should be many tools beyond talk therapy to help deal with trauma, mainly because trauma lives in the body and not all youth are ready to talk about trauma,” she said.

Hanna Center has offered equine therapy, canine therapy, art therapy, music therapy, sensorimotor interventions and mindful hiking to its youth.

“We plan to offer these and more — such as drama, dance, polyvagal ponies, trauma-informed yoga and neurofeedback — to the community, as well,” Smith said.

Since the fire, the Hanna Institute received a $650,000 two-year grant from Tipping Point Community Foundation to provide targeted training for approaches that support mental health and emotional well-being after such an acute crisis. The training will be provided for nearly 1,000 people who work in nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies within Sonoma Valley and broader Sonoma County.

Hanna Center also is home to the new Sonoma Valley Mental Health Collective, which was created to provide more accessible, affordable and culturally responsive mental health services for individuals and communities grappling with the effects of trauma and adverse childhood experiences.

It is composed of 17 community-based agencies that are committed to designing, implementing and sustaining a comprehensive system of mental health supports so that all residents — regardless of income, geography or background — have the mental health support they need.

Boys & Girls Clubs opens Mental Health Services unit

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley (BGCSV) has also provided children and families with support during and after the fire.

Oscar Fernandez Garcia was a 13-year-old member of the BGCSV and a freshman at Sonoma Valley High School when fire changed the Valley.

“I was evacuated out of my home due to the proximity of the fire,” he said. “We packed as much as we could into our cars and drove to relatives’ houses, spending what felt like countless nights.”

After the fire, he began to feel trapped and a sense of uncertainty about what was going to happen next.

“I would constantly panic when hearing notifications go off on my phone from Nixle [emergency alert system],” said Fernandez, now a freshman at Sonoma State University. “I think that’s because everyone around me was also feeling a sense of panic and uncertainty, it was comforting to be around my family and pray that things would get better. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley helped me by providing a space for myself and others to feel comfortable and slowly transition back to a sense of normality after the fire.”

Fernanda Alvarez Cisneros, who was a 12-year-old eighth-grader at Altimira Middle School and a member of the BGCSV when the fire occurred, was evacuated from her home and stayed at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building for a week.