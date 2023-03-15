As Russian shelling intensifies, true liberation eludes Ukrainian city

KYIV, Ukraine — Three months after Ukrainians celebrated the expulsion of Russian forces from the city of Kherson, it is free of occupation but hardly at peace, a nebulous status that never seemed more clear than Tuesday as Moscow suddenly stepped up its shelling there.

Ukrainian officials said that Russian forces had bombarded towns and villages on the west bank of the Dnieper River, the front line between the warring sides in the southern Kherson region, pounding them with hundreds of shells from tanks and artillery and dropping explosives from drones.

At least one person was killed and six more wounded over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday. The attacks, a military spokesperson said, appeared intended “solely to terrorize and demonstrate military presence.”

The reports out of Kherson came as Ukrainian officials vowed to keep fighting for another eastern city — or at least what little was left of it.

Ukraine’s top military commander said Tuesday evening that the defense of that ruined city, Bakhmut, remained of “paramount strategic importance” no matter the costs of the fight. The goal, said Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, is to use Bakhmut as a fortress from which to block Russian advances.

The battle for Bakhmut is among the longest and deadliest since Russia launched its invasion a year ago. Some military analysts have questioned the wisdom of keeping Ukrainian forces there, arguing that the rate of casualties has become too high to justify fighting for a town with only marginal strategic value.

But officials in Kyiv insisted that it was worth it.

“It is key to the stability of the defense of the entire front,” Zaluzhnyi said in a statement Tuesday after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top political and security officials.

Ukrainian officials said they had stabilized control over the main remaining road leading in and out of Bakhmut, allowing forces fighting there to be supplied and reinforced. While Russian forces now control the eastern half of the city, Ukrainian forces in the western half have taken up defensive positions in battered and blown-apart fortifications behind the river that bisects Bakhmut.