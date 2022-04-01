As Russian shells fall, a race to get children with cancer out of Ukraine

KIELCE, Poland — On the day the first shells fell, Oksana Besidovska was at home in eastern Ukraine, waiting for biopsy results and a treatment plan that could save her daughter's life.

Nine-year-old Yevheniia's brain tumor had returned, and the specialist who had sent the cancer into remission five years earlier was helping again. But the doctor was Russian, based at a hospital in Moscow, and Russia had just invaded their country.

Hiding in the basement of her parents' village house, where she and her daughter fled, Besidovska continued to text across enemy lines with the oncologist, pleading for guidance. They never mentioned the Russian shells raining down on Kharkiv and other nearby cities.

“I didn't want her to stop helping us,” Besidovska said.

The doctor concluded Yevheniia needed specialized radiation therapy and advised the family to come to Moscow. But Besidovska wasn't about to cross into Russia — “they are trying to kill us” — and the Ukrainian hospitals nearby were under fire or running out of supplies.

“She needed treatment and everything stopped,” Besidovska later recounted. “I knew we had to find it somewhere. We packed our bags to the sound of sirens.”

Triage at the Unicorn Clinic in Poland is a first step for children with cancer fleeing the war in Ukraine. (The Washington Post by Oksana Parafeniuk)

Over the next 19 days and more than 1,900 miles, Besidovska and Yevheniia found themselves on a grimly specialized track within the massive flow of Ukrainians refugees fleeing for safety: pediatric cancer patients, some of the most fragile cases known to medicine.

Even brief disruptions in the finely calibrated chemo and radiation protocols of the young victims can be disastrous, oncologists say, meaning their transport has be fast, reliable and supervised even in the calmest of times.

During this war, what has emerged is a kind of underground railroad for some of Ukraine's sickest kids. Doctors, nurses and specialized volunteers from dozens of countries have cobbled together a pipeline of way station clinics, buses, ambulances and a hospital train to funnel cancer patients and their families out of the country, to a “Unicorn Clinic” in central Poland, and from there to pediatric centers around the world.

Marina, 31, tries to feed her six-month-old baby girl in an underground shelter at Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 1. (Photo for The Washington Post by Heidi Levine)

Those who make it out — more than 700 children so far — are becoming some of the most celebrated refugees. One flight to Paris was met by the French first lady. Jill Biden last week visited patients who had been flown to St. Jude headquarters in Memphis.

Besidovska, a 31-year-old manicurist from Sumy, Ukraine, knew none of this when she set out with Yevheniia on March 12. She was simply heading away from the doctor who once saved her daughter's life to find someone who could help her now.

Her husband, Oleksandr, also 31, stayed behind, forbidden by law from leaving the country. The couple and other family members have joined a group call on the Viber app each morning and each evening. “When he answers, that's when I know he's alive,” she said.

With two gray duffel bags between them, Besidovska, her daughter and her 20-year-old sister, Marina, headed by bus to Lviv, a major city near the Polish border that has been a gateway to safety since the war began.

Before the war, the city's Western Ukrainian Specialized Children's Medical Center treated about 20 to 30 oncology patients at a time. In the past month, those numbers doubled, then tripled.

The first surges came from pediatric centers in the line of fire. When fighting neared Kyiv's main children's hospital, forcing whole wards into basement shelters, hospital and government officials bussed cancer patients to an obscure rail siding, where they could board trains well away from the chaotic main station.

“People were fighting to get on trains,” said Yuliya Nogovitsyna, a program director with the Tabletochki Charity Foundation, who has worked full time on the pediatric cancer evacuations since the war began.

In Cherniv, transporting young cancer patients had to be halted two days in a row after local militias sent the buses back to the hospital, Nogovitsyna said. Eventually, all the patients made it to the Lviv facility.

“We had families sleeping in the conference rooms,” she said.

Physician Katarzyna Kononczuk examines Yevheniia Besidovska at the "Unicorn Clinic" in Poland, where it's determined where children should go next to continue treatment. For distraction, a clown rode along with the children, entertaining and making balloon flowers. (Photo for The Washington Post by Oksana Parafeniuk)

Besidovska and her daughter arrived on March 28 — a day after a Russian rocket blew up a fuel depot near the city. It felt like war was catching up with them, she said.