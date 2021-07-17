Subscribe

As Santa Rosa pastor battles COVID in ICU, 3 members of flock fear risk of outbreak

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 17, 2021, 12:56PM

When the California Department of Public Health eliminated its capacity limits for places of worship on April 11, pastor Ross Reinman sent a devotional message to the congregants of his Santa Rosa church, Calvary Chapel The Rock.

“Civil authorities are given by God to govern civil affairs,” Reinman wrote. “They can regulate taxes, enforce the criminal code, and make sure everyone’s safe. But they can never interfere with God’s laws that govern the way Christians serve Him.”

The title of the devotional was “Assembly Required,” and the implication was clear, several church insiders say, especially coming from a minister who had regularly downplayed the coronavirus during the course of the pandemic: Calvary Chapel The Rock wanted people in the pews, virus or no virus.

“It’s costing people their lives,” said Chris Johnston, who joined The Rock a year ago. “There’s no other way to put it. I would not feel good about myself if I didn’t bring attention to this.”

Now Reinman, a 61-year-old Hodgkin lymphoma survivor, is battling a severe bout with COVID-19. Doctors took him off a ventilator Thursday after his condition had stabilized, but he remains on oxygen in the ICU at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa.

Several other church leaders have tested positive for the virus, according to sources who say The Rock has remained open for meetings and prayer groups during most of the outbreak, and has not fully disclosed the extent of the illness in its ranks or strongly urged churchgoers to stay away.

“It’s costing people their lives,” said Chris Johnston, who joined The Rock a year ago. “There’s no other way to put it. I would not feel good about myself if I didn’t bring attention to this.”

Two other church whistleblowers interviewed by The Press Democrat spoke on the condition that their names not be used because they fear being ostracized from their faith community. Johnston said he decided to come forward because the situation hit close to home. He contracted the coronavirus in April 2020. He lost a relative to COVID, and one of his parents has been fighting the pandemic on the front lines.

“I took it very personally,” Johnston said. “It was a slap in the face, not just to my parents but to everyone working so hard to get this behind us.”

An associate pastor at The Rock disputed the characterization by Johnston and the other sources and said his leadership team has been upfront with members.

“When we received reports that individuals involved in the church had tested positive for COVID, and it was thought to be connected to one of our small group gatherings, we actively sought to confirm the reports and to provide appropriate care to those involved,” Adam Wilson wrote in an email.

Johnston and another church regular who asked to remain anonymous said they believe large numbers of church members remain unvaccinated. Johnston said that based on his conversation with members of the congregation, he believes the number is easily above 50%.

If true, it would make the church a prime example of what currently worries doctors and public health officials most — a concentrated population of unvaccinated residents now exposed to the delta variant or other highly transmissible forms of the coronavirus. The result, if the sources are correct, is just the sort of outbreak the experts have been warning against.

‘This is an absolute outbreak’

Sonoma County is in the midst of a resurgence of the virus. The county’s new daily case rate is now 6.3 per 100,000 people with a test positivity rate of nearly 4% — both marked increases from a month ago. At least eight people died in the first two weeks of July. Sonoma County joined six others in the Bay Area, along with the City of Berkeley, in advising all residents to resume wearing masks in public indoor spaces. Los Angeles County will mandate that practice this weekend.

Sonoma County officials would not address whether there is an outbreak at Cavalry Chapel The Rock or at any other church, even though they have acknowledged a recent outbreak at Sam Jones Hall, a Santa Rosa homeless shelter, where at least 85 people are suspected of carrying the coronavirus.

“If this is true, I’m extremely disappointed this is the case,” said Sonoma County supervisor James Gore, whose district includes Calvary Chapel The Rock. “More so, because I’ve worked with so many churches that follow the science — despite their frustrations at the health orders. I have supported their attempts to protect not just rights, but protect people.”

Calvary Chapel The Rock was founded in Sebastopol in 2013 and is a growing evangelical Christian church that worships in a remodeled warehouse off Piner Road. Its three Sunday services draw anywhere from 200 to 400 people, and one source estimated the total congregation at 700-900, though Wilson cautioned that the church has no formal membership list.

Johnston and the two sources — one a longtime Rock attendee, the other a former staff member with close ties to the church — say that Ross Reinman, his wife Barbara Reinman (who serves as women’s and kids’ ministry director) and several other members of the leadership team have contracted the virus. Only Pastor Reinman has fallen gravely ill.

“They’re having regular prayer meetings every single morning, opening up the church,” one member said. “Trust me, I get people needing to be in church at a time like this. But when you’re risking your life like that? This is an absolute outbreak.”

Reinman was diagnosed with the coronavirus on June 29, and was admitted to Healdsburg District Hospital on July 4. The Rock canceled its three Sunday services that day and closed its doors.

After five days, the front desk was staffed again, and the facility resumed its usual slate of communal gatherings, one of the sources said.

“They’re having regular prayer meetings every single morning, opening up the church,” the member said. “Trust me, I get people needing to be in church at a time like this. But when you’re risking your life like that? This is an absolute outbreak.”

The Rock has kept members up to date on Reinman’s condition and solicited prayers. The most recent bulletin, posted Thursday, mentioned doctors taking him off the ventilator. But no one has announced that the church’s spiritual leader has been diagnosed with COVID — simply that he has pneumonia, which is technically true.

The only public acknowledgment of Reinman’s infection came from Facebook messages, such as son Zack Reinman’s July 11 post. At least one other church regular mentioned the coronavirus in a Facebook comment.

Church officials told the congregation in one online bulletin that several families had come down with cases of coronavirus, but said nothing of their own struggles. Staff took at-home tests following Reinman’s diagnosis, Johnston and the current church member say, and nearly half tested positive.

Johnston estimates there have been 15-20 known cases at The Rock since the end of June — a number he believes falls short of the real total, because many church members refuse to be tested even when they aren’t feeling well.

Wilson, the associate pastor, said that was a mischaracterization.

He said the church canceled a Wednesday evening service after Reinman’s diagnosis and announced within each ministry department that gatherings were canceled for that week, including the July 4 services. He said the church sent multiple all-church emails announcing virus cases within several families.

“Going into the following week, reports of new cases of COVID ceased, and we continued to remain in communication with and provide appropriate care to those who had been affected,” Wilson wrote.

The Rock canceled another Wednesday service that week, Wilson said. And after reopening in the absence of new cases, the church “asked that people only attend if they were 100% healthy.”

“Up to the point of composing this email there have been no new reports,” he wrote Friday.

The critics insist the warnings to stay home if sick amounted to fine print at the end of longer messages.

Resistance to coronavirus health restrictions

Calvary Chapel The Rock has never welcomed government health restrictions. On April 5, 2020, with the pandemic beginning to bloom, Reinman tweeted a link to an anti-lockdown video from the conservative website PragerU titled “The Overlooked Victims of Quarantine.” From the pulpit, he frequently lampooned county stay-home orders and pushed back against their limitations on worship, sources say.

Many of those messages came during Reinman’s pre-sermon introductions to the congregation, which aren’t posted online, Johnston said. But in a May 30 sermon available on the internet, the pastor told his flock, “We had to come to a decision as a church about a year ago, what to do. We’re either gonna obey man when it comes to how to operate God’s church. Or we’re gonna obey God. So all we did was wait on the Lord and do what we thought was right to do, and serve Him, and be open.”

The result? “A rushing, mighty wind came upon this church,” said Reinman, who went on to describe growth of the The Rock’s membership, missionary projects and charitable gifts during the pandemic.

He said the congregation had almost doubled in size in that time. The church, Reinman added, was “not perfect, but blameless.”

Johnston and the two sources say, however, that The Rock nurtured an atmosphere in which few churchgoers wore masks during services and those who did were greeted with eye rolls and sometimes openly mocked. Almost no one maintained 6 feet of social distance at the chapel, and The Rock never stopped singing hymns indoors, even when that activity was prohibited for fear it would spread the virus through exhaled droplets.

“Even like how they do coffee and donuts,” one of the sources said. “It’s not safe, health-wise. There are no tongs for the donut holes. People just reach in and grab them. There’s no sticker of where to stand. You can barely move in there, and that’s the scary part.”

The city of Santa Rosa received four complaints about Calvary Chapel The Rock from members of the public last winter, according to city records. A Dec. 14 complaint was for holding indoor services, while two on Jan. 10, and another Jan. 11, were noted as “overall disregard for the SIP,” or shelter-in-place order.

City code enforcement officers visited the property and posted educational materials in late January, and also made direct contact with the church’s youth director. The city did not levy any fines against The Rock.

Because the state has dropped restrictions on gathering, code enforcement officers would have no occasion to revisit the church now.

‘Almost like they are invincible’

Calvary Chapel is by no means the only church to resist coronavirus guidelines.

During the height of the pandemic, one large house of worship, Spring Hills Church in Fulton, was warned at least four times by Sonoma County officials and fined three times and several other churches in the county received warnings as well. In addition, the city of Santa Rosa received complaints about at least half a dozen worship centers.

In several 5-4 rulings since late last year, the U.S. Supreme Court has sided with churches against state COVID-19 restrictions on houses of worship in California and elsewhere.

One longtime Calvary Chapel The Rock member said he saw no problem with Reinman’s approach to the virus.

“Not at all,” said member Del Wolverton,. “As a matter of fact, he preaches straight from the Bible, including ‘Render unto Caesar that which is Caesar’s.’ He has left masking up to individuals. We were outside in a tent for most of last year. I wouldn’t say he’s a rebellious person. And if he were, I wouldn’t be in the church.”

Johnston and the other two sources, however, are convinced rank-and-file churchgoers don’t know the full story, or refuse to see it. They paint a picture of a leadership group willfully choosing its image over the health of its congregation.

“What precautions has the church done to prevent this?” the anonymous member said. “There hasn’t been any. It’s really unfortunate. But they believe almost like they are invincible.”

Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay contributed to this report. You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette