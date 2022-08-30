As Santa Rosa study finds thousands of downtown parking spaces go unused, housing advocates see opportunity

Does the heart of Santa Rosa have too much parking?

A city-commissioned study of downtown parking recently raised that question and returned with answers certain to stoke the debate about what to do with city-owned land, including five garages and nine lots that together with private parking make up a quarter of downtown.

Most of that parking goes unused, even during the highest periods of use, the city found.

The analysis of on-street parking, surface lots and parking garages between October and April found 74% of the more than 8,700 public and private parking spots were vacant during peak hours.

Some city leaders and housing advocates say there’s a better use for that land.

“I found the report both embarrassing and exciting,” said Adrian Covert, founder of grassroots group Santa Rosa YIMBY, a play on the acronym for Not In My Backyard, which seeks to create an affordable, walkable and sustainable city.

“We’re bleeding tax dollars on a bunch of empty spaces but it’s exciting because we can think about how to redevelop those spaces into a vibrant downtown in the future,” he said.

The parking study, presented to the City Council on Aug. 23, was the first of three discussions related to city-owned downtown assets. The council in October is expected to create a shortlist of properties that the city will target for redevelopment.

Santa Rosa has long looked at infill redevelopment to spur housing and commercial growth downtown, and has added incentives in recent years to lure developers, including eased height limits and parking requirements.

City administrators have eyed parking lots and garages in particular as prime candidates for construction, in part because of low use.

The surplus of parking has implications for taxpayer coffers, too.

The city’s parking enterprise fund, which pays for operations and maintenance of parking, has been operating at a deficit for the past three years and some of the city garages need millions of dollars in repairs.

But some downtown business and property owners worry getting rid of parking could burden already struggling merchants by making it harder for people to come downtown and could create a shortage of parking in the future once more units are built.

About a quarter of spaces used

There are roughly 4,500 public parking spaces downtown, including about 2,800 spaces in the five public garages, nearly 700 across nine surface lots and about 1,000 metered parking spaces. There’s an additional 4,130 private spaces, including those in the largest garage connected to the Santa Rosa Plaza mall.

The study, completed in June, provided one of the first post-pandemic looks at parking use.

Blue pins mark the five public parking garages and eight public parking lots in downtown Santa Rosa. A permit-only lot owned by the city on E and Second streets is not marked.

Analysts with Walker Consultants found occupancy rates had not bounced back since the crisis forced people to stay home and shifted work away from offices.

At peak times, only about 30% of city-owned parking was in use, and that dropped to 26% when including private parking, the study found.

That means about 6,400 public and private spaces sat empty much of the time.

Use remained relatively flat month to month over the seven-month study period. Public garages saw the lowest use.

Even during one of the busiest times of the year, the annual Pliny the Younger beer release, which this year generated a record $6.1 million in economic impact for Sonoma County, just 45% of parking spaces were occupied.

Parking use was down about 16% from 2019, the study found.

A similar study conducted in 2019 found public parking during peak times was 57% occupied and 42% of all parking downtown, including private spaces, was in use during those times.

Chrissy Mancini, of Walker Consultants, said parking use post-pandemic was low compared to other cities the firm has studied where parking has returned or even exceeded pre-pandemic rates. Cities with more public employees in the urban center have not seen use climb as quickly, she told the council during the presentation.

Mayor Chris Rogers, whose district includes downtown, called the data “astounding" and said during the meeting it begs having a discussion about how some of those city properties can be transformed.

Redeveloping city properties should be on the table if Santa Rosa is to increase housing downtown, Rogers added in an interview

“One of the ways we can impact housing is to put our own skin in the game and use our parking lots, our land,” he said.

The data also piqued the interest of housing advocates who see prime opportunities for redevelopment.