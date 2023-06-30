The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that using affirmative action in college admissions is a violation of the 14th Amendment under the Equal Protection clause.

But California schools have been making race-blind admission decisions since 1996, when Proposition 209 passed with a 54.55% majority of the state’s public vote. The state is now poised to lead the nation on how to navigate diversity and equity efforts in higher education.

For a school like Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, consideration of race or ethnicity hasn’t been allowed since the proposition passed.

But schools have been addressing diversity in other ways.

Mariana Martinez, a first-generation college graduate from a low-income family now holds two bachelor’s degrees from the university, as well as a master’s degree and doctorate. She is also Latina.

She credits her educational success to the federal programs that help low-income, first-generation or disabled high school students “progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to postbaccalaureate programs,” according to the U.S. Department of Education’s website.

When Martinez enrolled in Sonoma State University, her household income was $24,000. Her parents both worked full-time and she worked part-time during her final year at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa.

Martinez described herself as an Educational Opportunity Program and a Federal Trio program “baby.”

“The program itself and my peers, we were predominantly students of color,” she said, but these need-based programs don’t target students based on their race or ethnicity.

Martinez said she enjoyed her Educational Opportunity Program cohort. It helped her navigate the culture shock of hearing about the lives of her more financially privileged peers.

“Because when, you know, breaks come along” in the winter, fall and summer, Martinez said her fellow students would say things like, “Oh, I'm gonna go Aspen, I'm gonna go there. I'm like, I can't afford to go, I need to work.”

And her family would be the ones cleaning her peers’ families homes, she said.

Sonoma State University is part of California’s group of Hispanic Serving Institutions. The Hispanic/Latinx population makes up 39.8% of its students, according to the school’s data. The percentage reflects near parity with the state and is larger than Sonoma county’s Latinx population. But it wasn’t always that way.

When Martinez started school in 1998, as affirmative action in California was ending, she said, “Staff and faculty didn't really look like us. I still went to classes where I was the only person of color.”

Even though she was one of the few students of color, she remained steadfast. She told herself, “I know that I have to do this, like, I have to finish this class. I have to get this education.

“Even though it's lonely, like it's, it's a very lonely feeling.”

Affirmative action was created to level the playing field on the basis of qualified applicants, said Andre L. Bailey, a retired outreach admissions Educational Opportunity Program counselor and coordinator for the male success initiative at Sonoma State University.

It was “to literally address years, should I say decades, of discriminatory practices,” he added, “I shouldn't just say decades, I should say centuries — of holding others back.”

Since California did away with race-based admissions, academic advisers relied on different criteria, using programs like the Educational Opportunity Program.

“I think the question is not so much affirmative action,” Bailey said, but “how does one remain to be inclusive?”

Low-income and first-generation students also tend to be from communities of color.

The Supreme Court decided Thursday morning, in a 6-3 vote, that Harvard and the University of North Carolina couldn’t set aside seats based on race. But California doesn’t do that, Bailey said, as the Educational Opportunity Program gets a certain amount of special enrollments each year.

“So, whatever the previous year enrollment, the educational opportunity programs in the state of California are allowed 4%,” he said.

It’s no secret that college costs are rising along in California, and people, especially low-income students, might be deciding if the cost is worthwhile.

When more people in a community have college degrees, the amount of taxes a community collects tends to increase, benefiting an entire community, not just degree holders, according to a 2009 brief from the Rand Corp., a non-partisan California think tank.

A few other things might happen, too, said Rob Eyler, professor of economics at Sonoma State University.

There are two selling points, he said. One, a college degree is still a good goal to reach for as it boosts the foundation income for households of degree earners.

“The second thing is it provides a more educated population from which other businesses can draw,” he said.

He couldn’t say whether or not the 1996 proposition had a negative effect on Sonoma County’s economy, though. Things like in-migration, labor trends and the growing tech sector make it hard to disambiguate the effects, he said.

“It's very difficult to know how much of that was detrimental versus the change in our population, the change in our culture and politics and just simply how we become a little bit more equitable across the board,” Eyler said.

In order to make the American dream of upward economic mobility a reality, Bailey said, “one of the ways to access that is the value of education, as we very well know, education does, in fact, cost.”

But investing in education will help people achieve that dream, he added.

For Martinez, she said, “I came to recognize it wasn't just getting my high school diploma, like I had to finish a degree for my life to actually shift from what my parents, you know, life was like.”

Martinez, who is also a Santa Rosa Junior College trustee, and an educator, said when she’s working with her students, diversity and affirmative action don’t often cross her mind. It’s ironic enough — even though she knows it matters.

Rather, she said “I just think about what is their goal? And are we doing what we need to do to meet those goals to be that competitive person.”

“My mentors told me when I was younger: Where we come from does not determine we're gonna go, but it can determine how we're going to get there,” she added.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.