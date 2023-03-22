Even after Bay Area housing sales hit the lowest point in more than a decade recently, the region is still one of the most expensive places to live in the country. A new analysis shows it has the second highest number of "million-dollar cities" in the U.S. — a moniker awarded when the typical home is valued at $1 million or more.

Still, according to a recent report from real estate company Zillow, the region lost four of those "million-dollar cities" since July 2022 as the market sank. Clayton in Contra Costa County, one of the East Bay cities that lost the title, saw its home values dip 2.4% over the past year, Zillow said. Pleasant Hill, also in Contra Costa County, experienced a dip of 2.6%.

Home values in East Palo Alto, positioned in San Mateo County, dipped more than 9% in the past year. Woodacre home values barely budged at just a 0.3% decline, but that still put the Marin County town's home values at just under $1 million.

California has the most "million-dollar" cities in the U.S. at 190 total, beating out New York and New Jersey by more than triple.

The San Francisco Bay Area is second to the New York metro area, with 67 million-dollar cities compared to New York's 90. The priciest cities in the region are Atherton (often crowned the most expensive city in the U.S.), Hillsborough and Belvedere.

The U.S. lost 58 million-dollar cities since July 2022, as an effect of the real estate market across the country rebalancing, according to the Zillow report. After mortgage rates skyrocketed in the past six months, housing demand and supply plummeted and buyers retreated from the market, causing home values to fall.