As the virus ravages poorer countries, rich nations spring back to life

The contrast could hardly be sharper.

In much of the developed world, vaccine orders are soaring into the billions of doses, COVID-19 cases are easing, economies are poised to roar to life and people are busy lining up summer vacations. In many less developed nations, though, the virus is raging on, sometimes out of control, while vaccinations are happening far too slowly to protect even the most vulnerable.

That split screen — clubs and restaurants reopening in the United States and Europe while people gasp for oxygen in India — was never supposed to be so stark. Some 192 countries signed up last year for Covax, a vaccine-sharing partnership, and the Gates Foundation poured $300 million into an Indian factory to make doses for the world’s poor. The European Union’s top executive told a global summit in June last year: “Vaccination is a universal human right.”

But the virus is spreading more rapidly than ever, driven largely by gains in South America and India, and the campaign to vaccinate the world is floundering.

India, an important source of vaccines in normal times, has halted exports as it fights a record surge in the virus and an expanding humanitarian crisis. That has delayed critical shipments, with India making the majority of Covax supplies.

In Brazil, where thousands are dying daily, officials have received only a tenth of the AstraZeneca doses they were promised by midyear.

And in countries as varied as Ghana and Bangladesh, which blew through their initial vaccine supplies, the lucky few who received a first shot have been unsure of when they will receive another.

“It’s a moral issue,” said Boston Zimba, a doctor and vaccine expert in Malawi, which has vaccinated only 2% of its people. “This is something rich countries should be thinking about. It’s their conscience. It’s how they define themselves.”

Trouble with the rollout

The problems go well beyond the availability of vaccines to deep-seated logistical problems and vaccine hesitancy, an inheritance with roots in the colonial and imperial eras.

CARE, a global nonprofit, estimated that for every $1 spent on vaccine doses, another $5 was needed to guarantee that they made it from airport runways into people’s arms. In the absence of enough funding for chronically underpaid health workers and vaccination training, many of the few doses that have been delivered are sitting in warehouses, with expiration dates rapidly approaching.

The stuttering global rollout is having calamitous consequences. Unvaccinated nations are being walloped by the virus. New variants could emerge in reservoirs of untamed infections, prolonging the pandemic for rich and poor nations alike. The global economy stands to suffer trillions of dollars in losses.

Yet, for all the determination of global leaders to right past wrongs — most recently, a scarcity of swine flu vaccines in poorer nations during that 2009 pandemic — the difficulties facing the current inoculation campaign are steep.

When the pandemic exploded into view last year, Covax was short on funds, making it impossible to compete with richer nations in locking down contracts for vaccines. More recently, the United States, the European Union and India have barred at least some vaccine-related exports, leaving regions that do not make their own doses dependent on those that do.

Lately, Western nations have begun promising vaccines to the developing world — 60 million AstraZeneca doses from the United States, 1 million AstraZeneca doses from Sweden. But these “donations” are a drop in the bucket, and have in some cases been haphazardly planned, leaving countries too little time to administer the doses.

Even as richer nations inoculate their own citizens, they may start saving vaccine-making capacity for booster shots to deploy against new variants, another blow to countries bereft of manufacturing bases.

Vaccine makers are prospering off sales to the world’s rich. Pfizer brought in $3.5 billion from its vaccine in the first three months of 2021, while it has promised Covax less than 2% of this year’s doses. Moderna, expecting $18 billion in vaccine sales in 2021, agreed only this week to supply Covax, despite taking an early investment from a leading Covax foundation in January.

But nationalism and corporate profits are only part of the story. There is also the sheer difficulty of making so many doses.

Pressure has been building on the Biden administration to suspend intellectual property rights on vaccines to encourage wider manufacturing. But given the production difficulties, that step could take years to yield results, experts say.