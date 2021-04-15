As U.S. prepares to end Afghan war, veterans agonize over their sacrifices

As the U.S. military shut down scores of remote outposts and patrol bases across southern Afghanistan 10 years ago, the Taliban planted a white flag on a former U.S. position that had been bulldozed, claiming the turf as its own and taunting the withdrawing Americans.

Marine Lance Cpl. Ramon Kaipat removed the flag and was killed instantly when an improvised bomb hidden beneath it exploded, said Peter Lucier, another Marine in Kaipat's unit.

For Lucier, the incident, more than any other event in his seven-month tour, captured the bloody futility of the war. Kaipat, 22, died on April 11, 2012, standing on ground that U.S. commanders were no longer interested in holding.

Lucier recalled Kaipat's death as he heard the news that President Joe Biden intends to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks that launched the United States into combat in that country. Lucier, now a law student in St. Louis, has long advocated for withdrawal, but the decision left him with no sense of satisfaction.

"I thought I'd be happy. It doesn't feel like a win," he said. "It's just really empty."

More than 800,000 people served in Afghanistan in the U.S. military, and many of them are reflecting anew on what the war achieved and the meaning of their individual parts in it.

About 2,300 U.S. service members died in the conflict, the longest in American history, and 20,000 more were wounded in action. Nearly 30,000 U.S. troops deployed to Afghanistan at least five times, according to data released by the Pentagon. Tens of thousands of Afghan civilians also were killed, and the United States spent more than $2 trillion prosecuting the war.

The planned departure has evoked a range of emotions among veterans of the conflict. Some felt withdrawal was inevitable, the frustrating result of repeated mistakes and missed opportunities. The rebuilding of Afghanistan and the establishment of good governance seem as distant as ever. So does the end of violence.

"I think for the people who fought on D-Day, it was probably nice for those who survived to go on vacation in France 30 years later and see what they were looking at," said Loren Crowe, who deployed to Afghanistan twice as an Army infantry officer. "We're not going to get that, and that's fine. That doesn't make it a meaningless experience. But it also doesn't do very much to justify the cost that we paid."

Crowe, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, earned a Silver Star for valor in 2008 in eastern Konar province and was shot there in 2012. He said he couldn't see how the U.S. military could stay but is concerned about what withdrawal means for Afghan civilians, especially if the Taliban returns to power and rules with the brutality it exhibited in the 1990s.

"There are 40 million people in that country," Crowe said. "They're going to bear all the costs of this decision."

Crowe said he began to have doubts about U.S. policy as he was serving in Afghanistan. Having less and less sense of what the United States was trying to achieve, he said, he began focusing his tour, to the extent that he could, on protecting the soldiers under his command.

Upon landing after a helicopter rescue mission, Tech. Sgt. Jeff Hedglin, right, an Air Force Pararescueman, or PJ, drapes an American flag over the remains of the first of two U.S. soldiers killed minutes earlier in an IED attack, assisted by fellow PJs, Senior Airman Robert Dieguez, center, and 1st Lt. Matthew Carlisle, in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan on July 29, 2010. (Brennan Linsley / Associated Press)

Amber Chase, of El Paso, Texas, served three deployments in Afghanistan as a mortuary affairs soldier. Her tasks included receiving the remains of the war dead, and she prepared hundreds of bodies for the last trip home.

Chase, who is pursuing a nursing degree, received Biden's announcement with some bitterness.

"It makes every life we lost over there pointless," Chase said.

Tyler Burdick was on a mountain in Utah training to compete in snowboarding in next year's Winter Paralympics when he heard about the Biden administration's plans. Burdick lost both legs below the knee after surviving an explosion in Marja, Helmand province, in 2010. He was injured in the back of an armored vehicle just days before he was to return home.

Burdick, who provided medical treatment to Marines as a Navy hospital corpsman, said he approved amputation four years later, as the hardware implanted to stabilize his legs began to fail and his pain increased. He had planned to pursue a career as a Navy SEAL before he was injured.

Burdick, 40, said he thinks it is "long overdue" that the United States withdraw and that "we've outstayed our usefulness there - if we even had any to begin with."