Ash Carter, defense secretary under Obama, dies at 68

Ashton B. Carter, who harnessed his training in theoretical physics and knowledge of nuclear weapons to climb the leadership ranks at the Pentagon — culminating in two years as secretary of defense under President Barack Obama, a position he used to further open the military to female and transgender service members — died Monday at his home in Boston. He was 68.

The cause was a heart attack, his family said in a statement.

Carter was among the few people to have held four of the top posts at the Pentagon, starting as an assistant secretary under President Bill Clinton. By the time Obama nominated him as secretary of defense in 2014, he had worked in almost every corner of the department, including nuclear policy, logistics and weapons development.

“Ash was the best-prepared secretary of defense in our history,” said Graham Allison, who worked alongside Carter at Harvard and the Pentagon.

As an assistant secretary of defense in the early 1990s, Carter directed Pentagon efforts to secure nuclear weapons in the former Soviet states, renew the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty and reach an agreement with North Korea to freeze its nuclear program.

He returned to the Pentagon under Obama, first as undersecretary overseeing logistics and procurement — essentially the country’s chief weapons buyer — and then as deputy secretary.

As defense secretary, Carter was unafraid to speak out. In a 2015 interview with CNN, he all but openly criticized Obama’s strategy against the Islamic State group, and in 2017 he publicly questioned the decision to commute the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who was convicted of leaking classified information.

Still, Carter and Obama agreed on the big things: the need to shift America’s geostrategic focus to Asia, upgrade the American military’s technological prowess and bring equity to the armed services.

In January 2016, Carter ordered that all positions within the military, including combat roles, be open to women. Six months later, he ordered that openly transgender people be allowed to serve, a directive that President Donald Trump later rescinded.

Ashton Baldwin Carter was born Sept. 24, 1954, in Philadelphia and raised in Abington, Pennsylvania, a suburb. His father, William Carter Jr., was a neurologist, and his mother, Anne (Baldwin) Carter, was a teacher.

His first marriage, to Clayton Spencer, ended in divorce. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie (DeLeeuw) Carter; his daughter, Ava; his son, Will; and his sisters, Corinne Greene and Cynthia DeFelice.