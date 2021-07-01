Ash from Northern California wildfires is falling in Oregon

Chris Adlam said the sky darkened and the sun gave off an eerie orange glow over southern Oregon on Monday as a smoke plume from the Lava fire burning in Northern California passed over the area.

The regional fire specialist with Oregon State University's extension fire program said that while the smoke stayed aloft in the atmosphere, ash fell to the ground where he lives in Jackson County, which includes the communities of Medford and Ashland.

Adlam posted an image on Twitter of the ash outside his home in Jacksonville.

The Lava fire and the nearby Tenant fire both produced pyrocumulus clouds, or fire clouds, shooting up to 35,000 feet into the air again Tuesday.

People in Medford, Oregon, reported falling ash. "I'm in Medford, Oregon and we have fine ash from the fire," wrote one Twitter user.

"Tuesday we did see the plume," said Adlam. "It was going straight north rather than northwest ... going toward Klamath County."

Southerly winds have pushed smoke from Lava and Tenant fires northward in recent days.

"In the model used to display smoke diversion, you can see the plume headed into southern Oregon and spreading into northwestern Nevada and into a good chunk of Nevada," said Doug Boushey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Boushey said models show the southerly winds likely continuing for a few more days, but at some point they will shift.

"Once the wind shifts, Trinity County will be first to see it and the northern end of the Sacramento Valley," Boushey said. "Santa Rosa and Napa, that area could see haze high up in the atmosphere."

The Lava fire, which threatens the communities of Weed and Lake Shastina, started on Friday and has torn through 19,600 acres with 19% containment as of Thursday morning.

The blaze exploded Monday amid sweltering temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions.

Adlam called the abrupt change in the weather "quite incredible" and that, combined with the vegetation that's dry on the ground because of a winter marked by below-normal rainfall, led the blaze to take off.

"We've pretty much never recorded such dry fuel conditions," said Adlam. "The dry matter, the sticks, the leaves, it's just so dry. Once the wind picked upon Monday, that fire really took off. On Sunday, it was growing, but the wind wasn't as strong, it was just up in the hills, and then Monday the wind picked up and it was over 100 degrees and so under those conditions there's just nothing the firefighters can really do anymore. It drove that fire straight across Highway 97. Today [Wednesday] it seems less active."

Northeast of the Lava fire, the Tenant fire is active near the Macdoel area and was 9,439 acres with 6% containment on Thursday morning. The blaze sparked Monday.