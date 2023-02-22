It is the beginning of the Lenten season for Christians who are marking the day by attending Ash Wednesday services and getting ashes on their forehead.

It’s also a day of prayer and fasting for many worshippers.

Officially known as the Day of Ashes, the holy day occurs in the 40 days leading up to Easter, which this year falls on April 9.

Priests will bless each congregant and mark their forehead with ashes in the shape of a cross with the ashes representing mortality as well as a person’s remorse for their sins.