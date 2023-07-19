Early one morning seven years ago, a masked man entered a home in South Los Angeles armed with a metal pipe and a gun.

He beat the homeowner with the pipe and fired a shot into a wall before fleeing. A woman who was inside the house held a towel to homeowner's head and called 911. "He's bleeding!" she said, sounding panicked.

The violence in those early hours of April 30, 2016, might have gone unnoticed by the general public but for two twists.

The first was the woman who called 911 was Ashley Butts, daughter of James Butts, the mayor of Inglewood. The second is that detectives came to believe that Ashley Butts had orchestrated the attack.

After deliberating for two and a half hours, a jury on Monday found Butts, 37, who now goes by the name Aasha Yvette Ealy, guilty of assault and conspiring to commit assault. She faces up to five years in prison when she is sentenced Aug. 31.

Prosecutors made the case that Butts, embroiled in a dispute with the owner of a home on 78th Street where she rented a room, hired an associate to beat her landlord.

The weeklong trial, which culminated in Butts testifying in her own defense, cast an unflattering spotlight on the family of one of Southern California's most powerful — and controversial — local politicians.

James Butts has presided over the construction of a $5-billion football stadium and accompanying development projects that have changed the fortunes of Inglewood and turned the once down-on-its-luck city into a destination. But he has legal problems of his own: Butts struck a motorist and a Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer in a 2019 collision, and faces a civil trial scheduled for November.

In March 2016, Ashley Butts moved into a white, three-bedroom house with large bay windows near the border of Los Angeles and Inglewood. Larry Daniels, who had inherited the home from his mother, was glad to get the $500 a month in rent Butts agreed to pay for the back bedroom. He lived in the house, which was in danger of foreclosure.

The problems began soon after.

Butts moved in with three dogs: Tiger, a boxer; Papi, a Chihuahua; and Pepper, a schnauzer chow chow mix. "I don't like dogs," Daniels testified.

Initially they stayed in the backyard, but after one of Daniels' friends began keeping his pit bull chained up behind the home, Butts kept her dogs in a hallway.

One day, a friend accidentally let Butts' dogs into the backyard. She came home to find Tiger's ear, "hanging off of his head," she testified.

Butts asked Daniels to pay for the $1,300 veterinarian bill or deduct it from her rent, Daniels testified. He refused.

Then came the time Daniels returned home and found Butts wearing his mother's clothes. "I told her, 'Why do you have mom's clothes on?'"

Butts refused to return the clothes until he reimbursed her for the cost of having them dry-cleaned, Daniels testified.

Despite their issues as landlord and tenant, Daniels liked Butts and was interested in her romantically, although he sensed she didn't feel the same way.

Butts would come into his room late at night and ask to "cuddle," he testified. Once, he made a pass at her. She stood up abruptly and walked out.

Daniels apologized, but from that point on, Butts testified, "he seemed to complain about things I did more frequently than in the past. It seemed like everything I did was a problem."

Prosecutors alleged Butts began to hatch a plan. On April 11, Butts' friend, Israel Rios, had texted her: "The homie said he's down to touch that fool up for a HUNNIT $"

Eighteen days later, Butts found two bicycles she'd left chained to the side of the house were missing. She accused Daniels of stealing them.

"I felt betrayed," she testified. "I was sad and — I can't think of a better word than betrayed."

"Were you upset enough about the bikes to have Mr. Daniels harmed?" asked her attorney, Joseph Weimortz.

"I would never be upset enough to harm anyone."

At 10:57 p.m. on April 29, 2016, Butts sweetened the deal. She texted Rios: "$200"

Then: "$250 cash. Right now"

"It's not that easy," Rios replied. "Hold in [sic]"

Butts paid for a driver to pick up Rios and a friend in Long Beach and take them to Daniels' home, Uber records showed. The driver, Raul Muniz, testified two Latino men – both bald, dressed in baggy sweatshirts and who spoke with "cholo accents" – got into his Honda Civic at 1:21 a.m.

Five minutes later, Rios texted Butts: "Park ur car on 78th pl. Leave the car keys only with the $. Right now do that please"

"Kk," Butts replied. "On it"

Muniz dropped the two men on Crenshaw Boulevard near 78th Street.

Just before 2 a.m., Rios texted Butts: "Open it now. We waiting"