Asian pot growers face sheriff raids, bulldozers in Siskiyou County. They blame racism

BIG SPRINGS, Siskiyou County — Day after day, sheriff's deputies drive up and down the road outside Steve Griset's 600-acre farm, pulling over anyone who appears to be hauling water for the thousands of marijuana greenhouses that have taken over the countryside here.

Griset has become a target, even though he grows alfalfa. Last year, investigators with the Siskiyou County District Attorney's Office raided Griset's house with a search warrant looking for his business records, and the DA followed up with a lawsuit in civil court.

Griset's alleged transgressions? He was selling water from his well to his pot-farming neighbors, immigrants of Hmong descent who have helped turn this sparsely populated, volcanic-soiled section of California into a major source of cannabis production.

After someone entered Griset's property during the night and damaged his well pump with an ax earlier this month, it became clear he was caught in an escalating conflict in Siskiyou County that has raised fevered complaints about anti-Asian harassment, environmental destruction, and unequal enforcement of California's complex cannabis laws.

"They're around my ranch almost all the time," he said of the sheriff's department. "It's really intimidating."

Law enforcement officers are aggressively enforcing ordinances that prohibit well owners from selling and trucking water to pot farms, most of them owned and tended by the farmers of Hmong and Chinese descent. Thousands of their greenhouse have quickly replaced a few square miles of juniper and brush in the Big Springs area in just a few years.

At the same time, deputies are threatening to cite local businesses supplying the cannabis farms with soil, lumber and other materials that amount to "aiding and abetting in the illegal activity," the sheriff's office said earlier this month on Facebook.

The sheriff is also recruiting private citizens to operate "heavy equipment, such as dozers and excavators" to bulldoze greenhouses to combat what the sheriff on Facebook calls the "illegal Commercial Cannabis Activity plaguing our county."

The pot growers believe they are being targeted because of their race, seizing on the "Stop Asian Hate" rallying cry following a rash of hate crimes. They've protested by the hundreds in front of the courthouse in Yreka, the county seat, and they're working with their attorneys, they say, to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the county.

"We came here just to make a living," said Peter Thao, a former Sacramento mortuary owner who serves as a spokesman for the Hmong community in Big Springs. "And we feel that we are being targeted."

The growers argue that if you drive down secluded rural roads in Siskiyou County, you'll find large pot grows tended by white people. They ask: Why are only Asians being singled out?

Deputies, Thao said, "come out here and do horrible things and have treated these people horribly. It is totally unjustified."

Local officials fiercely dispute the charge that their actions are racially motivated. Instead, they said they're enforcing local laws prohibiting commercial pot farming and addressing the proliferation of greenhouses and grow sites filled with run-down camp trailers, ramshackle dwellings and living quarters often without power, water and sewage service that have overwhelmed Big Springs and a few other areas around the county.

The marijuana grows in Big Springs are visible from miles away in the lava rock hills below Mount Shasta, a shocking sight for many longtime residents and a reminder that the marijuana industry now has a major foothold in this county. They say the cannabis farms have scarred the environment, sucked precious groundwater from the region's supply, and led to violence.

"This is another way to try to enforce the law," said Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus. "It has absolutely nothing to do with race. And that I even have to say that really makes me angry."

For years, Siskiyou County law enforcement officials have said the growers in the area have ties to organized crime — an allegation the growers dispute.

Two growers allegedly tried to bribe the former sheriff, Jon Lopey, for $1 million in 2017 when he was wearing a wire. The siblings, Chi Meng Yang and Gaosheng Laitinen, remain in federal custody. They've pleaded not guilty, and their trial is scheduled for August in Sacramento.

The battle in Siskiyou County illustrates how in some parts of California, the legalization of marijuana has failed to bring the cannabis industry fully out of the shadows. In these places, large-scale marijuana farming remains a criminal enterprise.

Proposition 64, approved in 2016, allows local governments to ban commercial cannabis operations if they choose. Some conservative rural counties, like Siskiyou, have chosen not to allow any commercial cannabis operations. Siskiyou limits the number of pot plants on a property to 12. It has banned outdoor grows.