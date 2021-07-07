Ask the PAC: Is Petaluma’s mountain lion gone for good?

In more than 10 years as an animal control expert in Petaluma, Mark Scott has received more than his share of reported mountain lion sightings.

“We get sightings once a month or so – usually it’s somebody hiking,” said Scott, executive director for North Bay Animal Services. “It’s usually a one-time sighting. By the time we get there, the cat’s gone, or there’s no actual evidence of a big cat.”

So when a mountain lion captivated the community as it traveled through Petaluma last week, with multiple sightings, multiple witnesses and even video footage, Scott knew the city was entering rare territory.

“It’s the first we’ve had one traveling through that we’ve been able to identify,” said Scott, who was also the executive director of Petaluma Animal Services since 2012.

Residents have floated a host of theories for the mountain lion’s extended stay, including pressure to find water during the historic drought.

Question: What’s the deal with the Petaluma mountain lion, and is it finally gone?

Answer: The animal, which California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Ken Paglia said was likely a juvenile male recently separated from its mother, was first spotted by Petaluma Police officers at 9:50 p.m. June 29 near Highway 101 and Corona Road.

It was sighted at least two more times in the early hours June 30, including when it was captured on camera about 5:45 a.m. in Petaluma resident Joe Luchok’s backyard near Petaluma High School in west Petaluma. Just a couple of hours later, at 7:45 a.m., it was seen in the hillside near Hayes Avenue.

Despite an exhaustive search involving multiple cameras and a phalanx of officers, the mountain lion was able to avoid detection for days, leading experts to suggest he had found his way back to nature. Then, early Saturday morning, two men observed the animal heading up Suncrest Hill toward open space near Sunnyslope Road on the western edge of town. A fresh deer kill was documented nearby.

And on Monday, two unconfirmed sightings were reported - one on 7th Street and the other in east Petaluma near the Santa Rosa Junior College campus.

Scott said he’s had three officers making rounds in an attempt to determine the mountain lion’s whereabouts. The officers are instructed to spot the mountain lion, track it and alert the public to any danger. But they are also equipped with tranquilizer guns if the situation calls for it.

For state wildlife officials, the decision to tranquilize an animal comes down to balance.

“From our perspective, it’s kind of finding that balance of letting that animal be a wild animal, giving it a chance to go back to its natural habitat,” said California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Ken Paglia. “On the other hand, being there to ensure there’s no public safety issue.”

Paglia said it’s fairly common for juvenile male mountain lions to be spotted in more popular areas during the summer months, as they seek to establish new territories after their moms kick them out.

State biologists are almost certain the same juvenile male lion is responsible for the entire cluster of recent sightings in Petaluma.

Paglia said wildlife officials can’t attribute the mountain lion’s presence in residential areas exclusively to the ongoing drought, as this time of year is typically when juvenile male lions and bears are pushed out on their own by their moms.

“We’ve had some heavy fire seasons, and drought conditions,” Paglia said. “Those conditions may be eroding the lion’s food source a little bit, but we can’t say it’s because of the drought.”

Given the dwindling reports of sightings, and the location of the deer kill, experts say it’s likely the mountain lion has chosen the path of least resistance: a return to nature while avoiding conflict with its human neighbors.

“People are giving it a lot of room,” Scott said. “That will allow it to make its way back to where it needs to be. Obviously we don’t anyone to harm themselves or the cat.”