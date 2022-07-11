Assault in Napa leads to man's third arrest in less than a week, police say

A 70-year-old Napa man was arrested Saturday morning for the third time in five days after he attacked a neighbor with a rake, police reported.

Officers detained Dennis Edward Stratford after a disturbance involving a 77-year-old man in the 700 block of Pueblo Avenue, according to Napa Police Sgt. Tommy Keener. Stratford, who had been arrested the previous Monday and Wednesday, was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of assault, elder abuse and vandalism.

Police arrived at the Pueblo Avenue home at about 7 a.m. after Stratford slammed the victim's back door while holding a rake and potting stand, then used the implements to assault the resident, Keener said. The neighbor suffered minor injuries, but was not hospitalized and was able to subdue Stratford before officers arrived, according to Keener.

Despite being neighbors, the suspect and victim are not believed to have known each other, Keener said.

Stratford continued to be jailed Sunday afternoon on $150,000 bail.

Earlier, Napa Police arrested Stratford on July Fourth after a reported trespassing incident on Joseph Court, which ended with Stratford kicking one officer in the jaw and threatening others, the department reported last week.

After being jailed on a felony count of resisting arrest, Stratford was released early Wednesday morning, but was arrested again that afternoon on unrelated elder abuse and misdemeanor counts. He was then released a second time at 8:15 p.m. Friday, only to be arrested once more less than 11 hours later, according to jail records.