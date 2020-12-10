Assemblyman Marc Levine defends Sacramento dinner out with colleagues amid coronavirus surge

North Bay Assemblyman Marc Levine defended a restaurant dinner out with fellow lawmakers in Sacramento in an interview with the Marin Independent Journal, saying that they were following all state and local health guidelines.

“I take health pretty seriously, both for my family and for my community and I would never do anything to put them at risk,” the San Rafael Democrat told the newspaper on Wednesday.

As reported by The Sacramento Bee, the lawmaker ate outdoors Monday at the Maydoon restaurant in Sacramento with fellow assembly members Adrin Nazarian D-West Toluca Lake, Chad Mayes, I-Rancho Mirage, Tasha Boerner Horvath, D-Encinitas, and Chris Ward, D-San Diego.

The group gathered despite state recommendations that people from no more than three households meet for a meal to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Levine dinner was just the latest in a number of controversial outings for prominent Democrats including group dinners at the French Laundry in Yountville for Gov. Gavin Newsom and, separately, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and a trip to a conference in Hawaii for Napa state Sen. Bill Dodd.

Levine told the newspaper that there was a “pretty strong distinction” between those incidents and his spur-of-the-moment meal, mentioning that all lawmakers were tested for coronavirus before Monday’s session and outdoor dining was allowed in Sacramento at the time of the dinner.

At the time, Levine called Dodd’s tropical working vacation “a real slap in the face for people who are taking this seriously.”

David McCuan, a political science professor at Sonoma State University, told the newspaper that Levine’s outing was “epically stupid and politically tone-deaf” and that politicians need to set a better example for their constituents.

“The member is correct; it’s not the French Laundry, but appearances in politics is everything combined with timing,” McCuan told the newspaper. “This particular member showed a lack of sensitivity and a lack of understanding about the optics of what this means.”