Assistance center opens in Santa Rosa for Glass fire survivors

Officials on Monday opened a local assistance center in Santa Rosa to help Glass fire survivors replace important documents, access financial resources and file insurance claims, among other services. The center at Maria Carrillo High School at 6975 Montecito Blvd. is open Monday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The fire has burned 65,580 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties and is 30% contained as of Monday.