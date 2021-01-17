Assisted living homes in Sonoma County desperate for coronavirus vaccines

Aida Reznik has grown increasingly frustrated about when the residents and staff at the two Sonoma County assisted living homes she owns with her husband might be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Rezniks, the vulnerable residents at their Serenity Villa in Sebastopol and Serenity Villa II in Santa Rosa, and their employees are in the state’s highest priority group to get the vaccine, along with front-line health care workers and paramedics. That designation has not helped get shots in the arms of their residents.

They and other local operators of assisted living homes are supposed to get their workers and residents inoculated by vaccine teams from Walgreens or CVS Health who come to their mostly homebound residents. The two pharmacy giants are under federal contracts to administer vaccine doses nationwide at senior care homes.

However, the rollout of the vaccines to area senior care sites has been uneven and, to the Rezniks and others, unfair. A number of skilled nursing centers in the county already have received first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and expect the second doses later this month. But local assisted living and residential care homes still wait in desperation.

“It is a life and death situation,” Aida Reznik said. “Assisted living facilities in Sonoma County have been pushed aside.”

Last week’s move by Gov. Gavin Newsom to make all California residents 65 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations has inflamed assisted living home operators’ frustration and despair, as the pandemic continues raging.

Alain Serkissian, co-owner and president of Mirabel Lodge in Forestville, said it’s imperative for his staff and residents to get the vaccine. Many of them have been living in fear and anxiety since March when the pandemic began. Last summer, Mirabel Lodge suffered a large outbreak of the virus that infected dozens of staff and residents and led to 15 deaths, he said.

Indeed, elderly residents of skilled nursing homes and other senior care sites in Sonoma County represent 60%, or more than 140, of the 234 deaths from complications of the coronavirus as of Friday.

“It’s a matter of life or death for our elderly population,“ Serkissian said, of getting inoculated in short order, adding that some of his residents have dementia and don’t understand why they’ve been forced into isolation by the pandemic for health and well-being.

“Our poor residents cannot have visitors; they’ve been away from their families since March,” he said. “They are desperate to talk to people and have a life.”

No fallback option

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said she understands the frustration of residential care home operators and their residents. She recently asked state health officials if there was a “fallback option” in case senior care home residents and staff were not getting vaccinated quickly.

“For now, the response was ’CVS and Walgreens are doing this, and let’s stick with that plan.’ That’s what I’ve heard from the state,” Mase said.

CVS said in a statement Friday that it’s doing everything it can to handle a massive undertaking nationwide. In California alone, CVS has partnered with 15,000 long-term care sites, focusing on skilled nursing homes first because they house the most vulnerable and severely ill patients suffering from COVID-19 and those dying from the virus, CVS said.

CVS said it started vaccinating staff and residents of assisted living homes on Jan. 11, after receiving state approval for that next step.

“This isn’t a drive-thru or stadium vaccination effort. We’re visiting more than 40,000 facilities nationwide with an average of less than 100 residents, in some cases going room-to-room,” CVS said in its statement. “That said, we’re on track and delivering on goals established and communicated early in the process.”

Walgreens did not respond to multiple inquiries from The Press Democrat to comment for this story.

A team effort

Recognizing the extreme danger the virus poses to residents of skilled nursing and assisted living homes, the Trump administration in October partnered with Walgreens, CVS and a few other large pharmacy chains to develop a process by which long-term care staff and residents across the country could get vaccinated.

The idea was to have vaccination teams from Walgreens and CVS visit the facilities and vaccinate staff and residents. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.4 million vaccine doses have been given through the partnership as of Friday.

CVS said the vaccination regimen requires three visits to senior care sites, each three weeks apart since the pharmacy is using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The first visit is for the initial shot, while the second is for a booster shot. The third visit provides a booster for residents or staff who received their first shot on the second visit.