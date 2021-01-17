Subscribe

Assisted living homes in Sonoma County desperate for coronavirus vaccines

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 16, 2021, 11:34PM

Aida Reznik has grown increasingly frustrated about when the residents and staff at the two Sonoma County assisted living homes she owns with her husband might be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Rezniks, the vulnerable residents at their Serenity Villa in Sebastopol and Serenity Villa II in Santa Rosa, and their employees are in the state’s highest priority group to get the vaccine, along with front-line health care workers and paramedics. That designation has not helped get shots in the arms of their residents.

They and other local operators of assisted living homes are supposed to get their workers and residents inoculated by vaccine teams from Walgreens or CVS Health who come to their mostly homebound residents. The two pharmacy giants are under federal contracts to administer vaccine doses nationwide at senior care homes.

However, the rollout of the vaccines to area senior care sites has been uneven and, to the Rezniks and others, unfair. A number of skilled nursing centers in the county already have received first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and expect the second doses later this month. But local assisted living and residential care homes still wait in desperation.

“It is a life and death situation,” Aida Reznik said. “Assisted living facilities in Sonoma County have been pushed aside.”

Last week’s move by Gov. Gavin Newsom to make all California residents 65 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations has inflamed assisted living home operators’ frustration and despair, as the pandemic continues raging.

Alain Serkissian, co-owner and president of Mirabel Lodge in Forestville, said it’s imperative for his staff and residents to get the vaccine. Many of them have been living in fear and anxiety since March when the pandemic began. Last summer, Mirabel Lodge suffered a large outbreak of the virus that infected dozens of staff and residents and led to 15 deaths, he said.

Indeed, elderly residents of skilled nursing homes and other senior care sites in Sonoma County represent 60%, or more than 140, of the 234 deaths from complications of the coronavirus as of Friday.

“It’s a matter of life or death for our elderly population,“ Serkissian said, of getting inoculated in short order, adding that some of his residents have dementia and don’t understand why they’ve been forced into isolation by the pandemic for health and well-being.

“Our poor residents cannot have visitors; they’ve been away from their families since March,” he said. “They are desperate to talk to people and have a life.”

No fallback option

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said she understands the frustration of residential care home operators and their residents. She recently asked state health officials if there was a “fallback option” in case senior care home residents and staff were not getting vaccinated quickly.

“For now, the response was ’CVS and Walgreens are doing this, and let’s stick with that plan.’ That’s what I’ve heard from the state,” Mase said.

CVS said in a statement Friday that it’s doing everything it can to handle a massive undertaking nationwide. In California alone, CVS has partnered with 15,000 long-term care sites, focusing on skilled nursing homes first because they house the most vulnerable and severely ill patients suffering from COVID-19 and those dying from the virus, CVS said.

CVS said it started vaccinating staff and residents of assisted living homes on Jan. 11, after receiving state approval for that next step.

“This isn’t a drive-thru or stadium vaccination effort. We’re visiting more than 40,000 facilities nationwide with an average of less than 100 residents, in some cases going room-to-room,” CVS said in its statement. “That said, we’re on track and delivering on goals established and communicated early in the process.”

Walgreens did not respond to multiple inquiries from The Press Democrat to comment for this story.

A team effort

Recognizing the extreme danger the virus poses to residents of skilled nursing and assisted living homes, the Trump administration in October partnered with Walgreens, CVS and a few other large pharmacy chains to develop a process by which long-term care staff and residents across the country could get vaccinated.

The idea was to have vaccination teams from Walgreens and CVS visit the facilities and vaccinate staff and residents. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.4 million vaccine doses have been given through the partnership as of Friday.

CVS said the vaccination regimen requires three visits to senior care sites, each three weeks apart since the pharmacy is using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The first visit is for the initial shot, while the second is for a booster shot. The third visit provides a booster for residents or staff who received their first shot on the second visit.

Monica Prinzing, a CVS Health spokeswoman, said the company has given shots to more than 68,000 residents and staff at over 900 long-term care homes in California. CVS will continue giving inoculations at 1,850 sites this week, including completing first-dose visits at skilled nursing centers that have registered with the company.

In Sonoma County, staff and residents at Apple Valley Post-Acute Rehab nursing home in Sebastopol got their shots on Dec. 29 and expect to get the second doses on Jan. 19, said Michael Andraszczyk, president at Apple Valley.

“We were very lucky,” Andraszczyk said. “We chose CVS and they were able to work it out with us; we were very, very fortunate.”

But many local residential care homes, which include assisted living, board and care and other senior care sites, have not been lucky.

Exasperation and desperation

Crista Barnett Nelson, executive director of Senior Advocacy Services, a Petaluma nonprofit agency for the needs of seniors, said she’s received many phone calls from assisted living operators desperate to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local health officials say there are about 300 residential care homes and 20 skilled nursing centers in Sonoma County. Barnett Nelson said about 280 of these senior care sites are registered with the federal vaccination program handled mainly by CVS and Walgreens.

She said 17 area skilled nursing homes and 15 residential care homes have received a visit for their first dose. But at that rate, she said, some residential care homes won’t be getting the vaccine until summer.

“It’ll be July before we can get through all these,” Barnett Nelson said.

Jonathan Redding, whose 101-year-old father is a resident at Brookdale Paulin Creek, an assisted and independent living home in Santa Rosa, said he is deeply worried his father may contract the coronavirus before he’s had a chance to be vaccinated.

Redding said his father, Alan David Redding, is a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Army and participated in the Normandy campaign and the Battle of the Bulge. Redding said he’s been calling Brookdale repeatedly to find out when residents there will be getting inoculated.

The younger Redding thinks the vaccination effort CVS and Walgreens are conducting at senior care homes at the behest of the federal government is inadequate, and too cumbersome, due to the sheer number of sites, staff and residents to vaccinate.

“It’s a failure of the entire delivery system,” he said, adding he and other family members have inquired with Kaiser Permanente about the possibility of taking the elder Redding to a vaccine clinic for the COVID-19 shots.

But taking the World War II veteran out of Brookdale would be risky and potentially expose him to the virus that’s been surging again in the county. News that healthy Californians 65 and older now are eligible to receive the vaccine has Redding infuriated.

“That’s crazy,” he said. “Every single state, federal and local agency has said people in assisted care and congregate facilities are the number one priority to be vaccinated. How can we not be getting them the shots?”

Heather Hunter, a spokeswoman for Brookdale Senior Living, which operates more than 700 other senior complexes across the country confirmed the Santa Rosa site has not yet been scheduled for a vaccine visit. Brookdale is using CVS for the vaccinations and the inoculations are underway at some of the company’s senior communities, she said.

California’s low inoculation rate

Darrel Ng, a spokesman for the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, said the biggest variable in getting vaccine doses distributed statewide is the overall supply of them.

Ng said vaccinating the state’s population will take vast amounts of shots and immense numbers of health technicians administering the injections. He said it could take 80 million doses, or fewer if single-dose vaccines are approved, to get 40 million Californians inoculated.

California has administered about 820,000 shots, according to the CDC. Its vaccination rate of 2,066 per 100,000 people ranks among the lowest states nationwide. States including Florida have the highest vaccination rates, although they’ve dealt with wealthy residents and others jumping ahead of vulnerable people in nursing homes to get shots.

Because of harsh criticism in state and national media, California recently loosened and simplified vaccination rules and announced that mass vaccination sites in San Diego and Los Angeles, and possibly other places, soon will start giving vaccinations.

National urgency

Seemingly understanding the national urgency for vaccine doses, President-elect Joe Biden has pledged 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations will be given in his first 100 days in office. He officially takes office Wednesday at his inauguration in Washington, D.C. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Biden’s inoculation goal is achievable.

Meanwhile, Aida Reznik, co-owner of Serenity Villa, recently found out that one of her staff members contracted the virus. Her two assisted living homes with about 30 residents combined had kept the contagion at bay for a few weeks. She had hoped to get her residents vaccinated before the virus returned.

Even though senior care homes have to rely on the federal vaccination program, she said county health officials should be doing more to resolve what could become a backlog vulnerable residents who die before they get inoculated.

“The county needs to step up,” Reznik said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

