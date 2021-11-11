At a glance: Dominic Foppoli’s downfall under cloud of sexual assault and misconduct allegations

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can contact:

When Dominic Foppoli announced he would resign as mayor of Windsor in May, he did so under a growing set of sexual assault and misconduct allegations made public by nine women.

At least two more women have since come forward to law enforcement with related claims against Foppoli in Sonoma County, local authorities and an attorney for the women told The Press Democrat on Wednesday.

That revelation came hours after Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives completed their search of his Windsor home for evidence. It was the first warrant served in a now seven-month investigation opened by Sheriff Mark Essick following an April 8 San Francisco Chronicle story with the accounts of four women who said they were assaulted or abused by Foppoli.

Foppoli has denied committing any sex crimes and maintained he is innocent of the allegations made against him.

Here is a quick rundown on Foppoli’s background, major developments in the scandal that spurred his political downfall, and what we know at this point about two criminal investigations into him: