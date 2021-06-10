At a glance: Sonoma Academy’s statement on former teacher’s misconduct
Tucker Foehl, head of school at Sonoma Academy, sent out a statement to parents, staff and alumni of the school on Wednesday afternoon detailing a longtime former instructor’s history of misconduct and the school’s response to alumni reports made shortly after his arrival in 2020.
The announcement, which came eight months after Marco Morrone, a former humanities teacher, was dismissed, represented the first public acknowledgment of the behavior and school findings that led to Morrone’s dismissal.
