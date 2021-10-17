At Alaska’s most popular national park, climate change threatens the only road in and out

DENALI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska — Denali National Park has just one road in and out. And each year, hundreds of thousands of visitors fill the park's trademark buses for tours, hoping for a glimpse of a wolf or a brown bear in the shadow of North America's highest peak.

The road’s 92-mile route winds up, over and around a series of sheer mountain passes before dead-ending at an old mining community at its westernmost point. When it was built, designers made what seemed like a reasonable assumption that worked for nearly a century: the mountainsides supporting the road would be stable.

But it turns out that at one of the road’s most precipitous points, a hidden menace was lurking under the surface.

And it has woken up.

Halfway along the route, as the road curls past the steep cliffs and chutes of Polychrome Pass, park scientists have discovered that a rocky glacier lies underneath it. Warming temperatures are accelerating the glacier's movement downhill, carrying 300 feet of road bed with it and jeopardizing continued access to some of the park's key attractions.

In August, the slide prompted park managers to close the road just short of the halfway point, forcing lodges on the far side to conduct a costly evacuation and end their summer tourist season early. This week, they announced the closure would continue through the entire summer of 2022.

Federal park officials now say they’re analyzing a $53 million plan to bridge the creeping pile of earth, with Congress poised to approve the money.

But for at least the next few years, the slow-moving landslide will interfere with one of Denali’s prized tourist sites. And as continued warming destabilizes other key planks in Alaska’s economy and threatens its infrastructure, the state’s elected leaders continue promoting the oil development that is helping to fuel the problem.

Alaska ranks as the nation’s fastest-warming state, and it gets roughly one-fourth of its discretionary spending from oil and gas revenue. And as its senior senator, few officials embody this tension more than Republican Lisa Murkowski.

In an August Facebook post, Murkowski touted her work to secure federal money to fix the landslide. And less than a week later, her campaign scheduled a political fundraiser at the Anchorage home of the top Alaska executive of oil company ConocoPhillips — the state’s top crude oil producer.

Murkowski and the rest of Alaska’s congressional delegation have blasted the Biden administration's moves to block oil development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and support expanding drilling in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska through ConocoPhillips’ Willow Project.

Climate activists in Murkowski’s home state argue that those efforts are incompatible with a recent International Energy Agency report that says there’s no room for new oil fields if the world hopes to reach a “net zero” energy system by 2050 — a target the world must hit to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

“She’ll say climate change is real and that it’s human-caused,” said Emily Sullivan, an Alaska climate organizer who lives part-time in the Denali area. “But the words are hollow if she continues to pursue new extraction projects.”

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, has questioned the scientific consensus that human-caused emissions are driving global warming. But Murkowski has taken a more moderate approach and accepts that the burning of fossil fuels plays a role.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) asks questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

In a phone interview, Murkowski rejected the idea of an inconsistency between her work to address global warming’s impacts on Alaska and her oil company ties, describing the industry as a key player in the transition to a lower-carbon future.

“You need to be working with the industry. You need to be working with the private sector. You need to be working with academia. You need to be working with the environmental groups — we all need to be working together,” she said. “Sometimes I think all we want to do is fight and bicker and prove that we can’t get things done.”

Alaska’s political leaders have supported some climate-friendly policies. Dunleavy has solicited investments in green energy from companies outside his state, and his administration is studying whether it can leverage state forests to sell carbon credits.

Murkowski helped frame major energy legislation approved by Congress last year that puts hundreds of millions of dollars toward wind, solar, tidal and geothermal power, along with carbon capture technology.