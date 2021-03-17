Subscribe

At least 1 dead in Highway 101 crash in Cloverdale

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 17, 2021, 8:40AM
A car crash on northbound Highway 101 in Cloverdale on Wednesday morning left at least one person dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers went to the multiple-vehicle collision near the Highway 128 offramp at 5:30 a.m., according to the CHP traffic incident information page.

Both northbound lanes were blocked Wednesday morning for hours as emergency personnel responded to the crash.

By around 10 a.m., all lanes had been cleared, the CHP said in a tweet.

This story will be updated.

