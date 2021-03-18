Subscribe

At least 2 injured in crash that closed Lakeville Highway in Petaluma

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 18, 2021, 9:53AM
A head-on crash on Highway 116 in Petaluma Thursday morning left at least two people seriously injured and closed a section of the roadway for more than an hour, according to authorities.

Emergency personnel went to the four-vehicle wreck on Highway 116 at South McDowell Boulevard just before 8 a.m., according to the CHP incident information page.

Both lanes of the highway between South McDowell Boulevard and Browns Lane were closed until around 9:40 a.m., according to the CHP.

Two people were taken to the trauma center at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to Redcom dispatchers.

