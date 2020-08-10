At least 20 people shot, one fatally, at party in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old was killed and an off-duty District of Columbia police officer was fighting for her life after authorities said at least 20 people were shot when a dispute broke out early Sunday at a cookout attended by hundreds of people in Washington.

D.C. police said at least three shooters opened fire from different locations about 12:30 a.m., sending panicked partygoers racing for cover and others screaming for friends and relatives.

The dead teenager was identified as Christopher Brown.

"I really don't understand how my child's life is just gone," said the victim's mother, Artecka Brown, 33. She said she last spoke to her son two days ago, when she hugged him and told him "I love you."

The unidentified off-duty police officer, who apparently was at the party, was critically injured and was "fighting for her life," D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said. Officials said the officer, who is 22 years old and has been on the force about one year, was struck in the neck.

Authorities said there was a dispute before shots were fired, and police said they believe there were exchanges of gunfire. At least 11 of the victims were women. Police initially said 21 people had been shot, but later determined that one of the injured victims had not been struck by a bullet.

Videos posted on social media show revelers partying shoulder-to-shoulder. After the shots, some victims fell while others scattered; the crime scene sprawled for blocks, with police marking 170 pieces of evidence. Police said nearly 100 bullets were fired.

The party and the tragedy that ensued revived questions about large gatherings that flout Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser's order that prohibits groups larger than 50 people and requires those older than 2 to wear a mask when they leave home and are likely to come into contact with others. The mask requirement, one of the strictest in the nation, was toughened recently after cases began to spike.

The Bowser administration has thus far emphasized voluntary compliance over enforcement through arrests and fines, though the mayor indicated Sunday that police might now take a tougher stand.

Newsham said police had been aware of the party through an online advertisement for the event and were monitoring it. He said officers called in additional help as the crowd grew, but apparently did not intervene. He also said they did not believe they had enough officers to break up the gathering.

"I'm concerned that the event wasn't broken up," Newsham said in an interview, adding that he is reviewing the response. He said it appears officers were present when the shooting occurred.

A Wilson Building official said the administration was exploring whether to penalize the promoters of the block party, who advertised the event on Instagram. The organizers could not be reached for comment; they did not return a message left on Instagram.

Sunday's shootings came three weeks after nine people were shot in front of a restaurant in another section of the city. That shooting on the afternoon of July 19 left one of the victims dead.

Authorities on Sunday were hard-pressed to recall another time when so many people were shot in a single incident.

More than 115 people have been slain in the city this year, a 17% increase over this time in 2019, which ended the year with a decade high. Those killed include an 11-year-old boy shot at a stop-the-violence cookout on the Fourth of July and a 71-year-old shot while protecting her granddaughter.

D.C. officials have attributed some of the killings to disputes involving neighborhood crews and gangs, and between people who know each other.

Newsham blames the availability of illegal firearms and says people caught using them are not deterred by the criminal justice system. He also has said criminal suspects freed from jail because of the coronavirus pandemic are contributing to the violence.

Residents of the neighborhood said the annual block party draws people from across D.C. A flier advertised the fifth annual "34th-n-EAT" cookout, and indicated free food and drinks, with relatives of the teenage victim saying it drew an even larger crowd than in prior years.

The flier promised a "drama free event."

A music artist known by his social media moniker SaintClairDMV, who attended the block party, said there were as many as 400 attendees at its peak. He said it was peaceful and people were having fun for hours.

The artist, who declined to provide his real name, said there were enough police there that it "made you think twice about being stupid."

Mari Doyle, 22, said she and her mother were returning to their home in the neighborhood when they heard gunfire. They immediately ducked and ran for cover.