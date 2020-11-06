Subscribe

At least 62,500 Sonoma County ballots remain uncounted

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 5, 2020, 4:52PM
Updated 9 minutes ago

Sonoma County’s voter turnout has surpassed 87% so far, with about 263,000 ballots received from about 300,500 registered voters and more ballots postmarked by Election Day likely to arrive in the mail, the county’s top elections official said Thursday.

About 62,500 ballot have been received but not counted, said Deva Proto, the county’s registrar of voters. These ballots are in a process of being scanned, signature-checked, extracted, unfolded and finally counted, Proto said.

“We will post an update as soon as we can,” she said Thursday afternoon in an email.

Another update isn’t expected until Friday or possibly into the weekend.

More ballots are expected to arrive in the mail, with final voter turnout estimated by Proto to be near the record 93% mark reached in the 2008 general election. Several local races, including the Measure O sales tax and council seats in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, hang in the balance.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine