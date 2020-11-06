At least 62,500 Sonoma County ballots remain uncounted

Sonoma County’s voter turnout has surpassed 87% so far, with about 263,000 ballots received from about 300,500 registered voters and more ballots postmarked by Election Day likely to arrive in the mail, the county’s top elections official said Thursday.

About 62,500 ballot have been received but not counted, said Deva Proto, the county’s registrar of voters. These ballots are in a process of being scanned, signature-checked, extracted, unfolded and finally counted, Proto said.

“We will post an update as soon as we can,” she said Thursday afternoon in an email.

Another update isn’t expected until Friday or possibly into the weekend.

More ballots are expected to arrive in the mail, with final voter turnout estimated by Proto to be near the record 93% mark reached in the 2008 general election. Several local races, including the Measure O sales tax and council seats in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, hang in the balance.

