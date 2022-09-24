At least 745 people detained in protests across Russia

Opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call-up that could sweep 300,000 civilians into military service continued to show their disapproval across the country Saturday, with at least 745 people detained, according to OVD-Info, a human rights watchdog that monitors police activity.

Members of the Vesna, or Spring, movement, who called for the protests Saturday under the slogan “No Mobilization to the Grave,” had their homes searched in St. Petersburg, as did several activists and journalists working for independent news media outlets. Such protests are effectively criminalized in Russia, and video on social media networks depicted riot police beating demonstrators in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other large cities including Irkutsk, Ulan-Ude, Tomsk, Chita, Khabarovsk and Saratov.

In the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, riot police moved in on a group of protesters who were holding hands in a circle and singing an anti-war song popularized in the 1960s called “May There Always Be Sunshine.” About 70 people there were detained. In Tomsk, a man stopped traffic as he screamed, “A peaceful life for our children” and “Don’t watch television,” a reference to the stream of propaganda on state networks. He was arrested within minutes.

In the Siberian city of Omsk, conscripts brawled with police officers, according to footage that has been widely shared on social networks. Thousands of men already have been mobilized across Russia in a chaotic process that is happening for the first time since World War II. The policy, announced Wednesday by Putin, has generated resistance from urban activists and rural ethnic minority communities that had previously tried to stay out of politics.

Fears of conscription increased after independent news outlets, including Meduza and Novaya Gazeta, reported that sources close to the Kremlin had told them that the administration planned to mobilize up to 1.2 million people.

Thousands more have fled since then, and many flights to destinations where Russians are not required to have a visa have sold out. Border crossings with Finland and Georgia are clogged with cars.

Russians are assembling to protest despite a warning from the general prosecutor’s office, issued Wednesday, that unsanctioned protests could result in punishment of up to 15 years of prison for “spreading false information” about the military, which became a criminal offense in March.

Despite the Kremlin’s crackdown on dissent, people flooded the streets in protest. More than 1,300 demonstrators were detained Wednesday, according to OVD-Info, while several protests were reported Thursday, including in Dagestan, an impoverished southern region where anti-draft protesters blocked a federal highway.

Russian authorities have discovered a novel way to try to quell the protests: by giving detained male demonstrators draft summonses. Several protesters apprehended Wednesday told The New York Times they had been handed notices during their detention.

Margarita Simonyan, editor of state-run television network RT, wrote on Twitter that at least 200 summonses had been issued this way so far, with more being prepared. Referencing a Russian city bordering Ukraine, she wrote, “Better them than the Teacher of the Year from Pskov, if you ask me.”