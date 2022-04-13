Subscribe

3 injured after bus, pickup collide in Rohnert Park

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 13, 2022, 11:40AM
At least three people were injured Wednesday morning after a Sonoma County Transit bus and a pickup collided in Rohnert Park, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce Boulevard.

City officials warned people in a Nixle alert to avoid the area and expect traffic delays for several hours.

At least 16 people were on board the bus when the crash happened, according Rohnert Park Police Lt. Jeff Nicks.

The man driving the bus and a woman on board were hurt, he said, describing their injuries as “significant.”

The man driving the pickup had “trauma injuries” and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Nicks said.

The pickup was going south on Commerce when it hit the bus, which was stopped, according to Nicks.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

