3 injured after bus, pickup collide in Rohnert Park

At least three people were injured Wednesday morning after a Sonoma County Transit bus and a pickup collided in Rohnert Park, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce Boulevard.

Three people have been hospitalized after a pickup truck collided into a Sonoma County Transit bus at 10:53 a.m. at the intersection of Commerce Blvd and Rohnert Park Expressway. Another bus passenger is being evaluated at the scene for injuries. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/hSZXOKuRLy — Alana Minkler (@alana_minkler) April 13, 2022

City officials warned people in a Nixle alert to avoid the area and expect traffic delays for several hours.

At least 16 people were on board the bus when the crash happened, according Rohnert Park Police Lt. Jeff Nicks.

The man driving the bus and a woman on board were hurt, he said, describing their injuries as “significant.”

The man driving the pickup had “trauma injuries” and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Nicks said.

The pickup was going south on Commerce when it hit the bus, which was stopped, according to Nicks.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.