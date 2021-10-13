At least one injured after SMART train collides with minivan in Santa Rosa

At least one person was injured Wednesday morning after a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train collided with a minivan in Santa Rosa, authorities said.

The crash, at the intersection of West Steele Lane and the SMART tracks adjacent to Coffey Lane, was reported to 911 dispatchers about 11 a.m., according to Redcom, the countywide 911 operator.

Both directions of the intersection have crossing arms that control the intersection when a train approaches.

“It looks like a vehicle went through the gates and was hit by the train,” said Matt Stevens, a SMART train spokesman.

Stevens did not immediately have additional details about the incident.

Westbound West Steele Lane is closed at Coffey Lane due to the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

