Subscribe

At least one injured after SMART train collides with minivan in Santa Rosa

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 13, 2021, 11:32AM
Updated 11 minutes ago

At least one person was injured Wednesday morning after a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train collided with a minivan in Santa Rosa, authorities said.

The crash, at the intersection of West Steele Lane and the SMART tracks adjacent to Coffey Lane, was reported to 911 dispatchers about 11 a.m., according to Redcom, the countywide 911 operator.

Both directions of the intersection have crossing arms that control the intersection when a train approaches.

“It looks like a vehicle went through the gates and was hit by the train,” said Matt Stevens, a SMART train spokesman.

Stevens did not immediately have additional details about the incident.

Westbound West Steele Lane is closed at Coffey Lane due to the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette