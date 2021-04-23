Subscribe

One injured in explosion at propane store near downtown Santa Rosa

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 23, 2021, 11:41AM
An explosion at a propane store near downtown Santa Rosa Friday morning sent one person to the hospital with first degree burns, according the Santa Rosa Fire Department .

The explosion was reported around 11 a.m. at Suburban Propane at 12 West College Ave. The blast occurred when propane gas was being transferred from one tank to another on the property, said Santa Rosa Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins.

College Avenue was briefly closed while firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the store, Jenkins said. The street was reopened by 11:30 a.m.

The burn victim was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Fire officials posted a video to Facebook from the scene. See it here.

