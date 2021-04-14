At least one injured in multi-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101

A crash involving several vehicles has slowed traffic on southbound Highway 101 near Petaluma to a crawl Wednesday morning.

The CHP reported five vehicles were involved in the crash near the Lakeville Highway exit, which was first reported at 9:11 a.m., according to Redcom. The crash initially closed all southbound lanes, though responding agencies were able to reopen the two left lanes by 10:07 a.m., according to CHP’s incident log.

A dispatcher said that a pair of ambulances responded, and one patient was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. No other patients had been transported to a hospital by 10:30 a.m., and officials could not yet say how many people were injured in the crash.

Traffic on southbound Highway 101 remained bumper to bumper on a 4-mile stretch of the road well past an hour into the incident. Lakeville Highway also was backed up.

Petaluma police sent out a Nixle alert advising drivers to use alternate routes.

Caltrans was on scene working to clear debris from the roadway late Wednesday morning.

