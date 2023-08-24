At-risk boater disappears on his way to Petaluma, police say search ongoing

A boater, who authorities say is considered at-risk, disappeared after contacting a family member and advising her he was on his way to Petaluma this week, police said.

The search for George Ferguson, 67, began after authorities were notified by the family member at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Ferguson recently purchased and began living on a 30-foot sailboat named “Bianca.” He called his family member daily to update her on his location.

According to police, she told officials she heard from Ferguson on Aug. 18 after his boat ran aground near Alcatraz Island and he was assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard.

She said he told her he was sailing to Petaluma. It is not clear where Ferguson is originally from, but police said he is not a resident of Petaluma.

That was the last time the family member heard from Ferguson, who was described as an inexperienced boater with cognitive medical issues.

Police said the Coast Guard verified the Aug. 18 incident and Ferguson was last seen near Alcatraz. Efforts by the Coast Guard to reach him via maritime radio have failed.

Police and the Coast Guard are searching San Pablo Bay and the Petaluma River.

Ferguson is 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Police released a photo of a boat similar to the one Ferguson is sailing. Anyone with information may call police at 707-762-2727.

