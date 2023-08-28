At-risk man sailing to Petaluma found after missing for nearly 8 days

A 67-year-old man who was sailing to Petaluma was found last weekend after being missing on the water for about eight days, police said.

George Ferguson, who authorities had determined to be at-risk, was found in good health Saturday aboard his ship in the San Pablo Bay by the Solano County Sheriff’s Office Maritime Unit, according to a Petaluma Police Department news release.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.4014193&lat=38.043987&z=11">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Petaluma police did not indicate the condition of Ferguson’s 30-foot sailboat, which was towed to a marina in Vallejo. Ferguson was described as an inexperienced boater with cognitive medical issues, according to his family.

He was last seen Aug. 18 when his boat ran aground near Alcatraz Island. The U.S. Coast Guard assisted Ferguson that day, as he later told a family member who he communicated with daily.

The family member said Ferguson mentioned he was sailing to Petaluma. But that was the last time they heard from him.

Authorities then searched local waterways, including the Petaluma River and the bay.

Petaluma police did not provide details of the man’s travels during the eight days he was missing. .

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.