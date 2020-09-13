At-risk Rohnert Park man missing

Rohnert Park authorities are seeking help from the public in locating a missing man who is considered at-risk because of undisclosed medical conditions.

John Hill, 63, left his home on Santa Alicia Drive at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was reported to the public at 9:15 p.m. as someone whose failure to return home could be cause for serious concern.

Hill is known to frequent nearby Raley’s and Safeway shopping centers, as well as Sunrise Park and the Copeland Creek Trail, so it’s possible someone may have seen him there, the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department said.

If anyone knows anything about his whereabouts, they are asked to call police at 707-584-2612.

