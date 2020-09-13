Subscribe

At-risk Rohnert Park man missing

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 13, 2020, 12:01AM
Updated 52 minutes ago

Rohnert Park authorities are seeking help from the public in locating a missing man who is considered at-risk because of undisclosed medical conditions.

John Hill, 63, left his home on Santa Alicia Drive at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was reported to the public at 9:15 p.m. as someone whose failure to return home could be cause for serious concern.

Hill is known to frequent nearby Raley’s and Safeway shopping centers, as well as Sunrise Park and the Copeland Creek Trail, so it’s possible someone may have seen him there, the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department said.

If anyone knows anything about his whereabouts, they are asked to call police at 707-584-2612.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine