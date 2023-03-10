As Leslie Marina Bello looked out the window of her mother’s Santa Rosa home Thursday at the pouring rain, she couldn’t keep from thinking about her stepdad who disappeared 11 days earlier.

“We feel it in our gut that he’s still alive,” Bello, 49, said of Lawrence “Larry” Atchison.

The search for the 64-year-old former truck driver with dementia continues.

Atchison went missing Feb. 27 in Bennett Valley. He was last seen around 4:45 p.m. after leaving his home on Leafwood Circle, while his wife, who he doesn’t usually stray far from, was in the bathroom for about 15 minutes.

Over the past 11 days, authorities have searched across Bennett Valley — every block, street, and various creeks.

Atchison’s family has also organized their own searches and have been tirelessly tracking down surveillance footage and putting up flyers across Sonoma County and beyond.

As of Thursday, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team had temporarily suspended its on-ground search it obtains leads from the Santa Rosa Police Department, Atchison’s family or the community, according to Deputy Rob Dillion, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

“Investigations are still happening, we’re compiling as much information as we can,” Dillion said.

Surveillance footage from the afternoon he disappeared shows Atchison in the area of Summerfield Road and Carissa Avenue — less than half a mile from his home.

Police are reviewing transportation footage in the Bennett Valley area and looking for clues, his stepson Pierre Gachet said.

“It’s a constant state of recalibrating, retracing, where he could be, where he could be going,” Gachet, 42, said. “What’s on his mind? If he’s OK? If he’s safe? But I also need to have my boots on the ground. It’s a weird amalgama of different feelings and emotions.”

As of Thursday, the family was re-strategizing and focusing on community outreach. They planned to speak with the homeless community to see if he’s been spotted near creeks. They’re posting flyers in high-traffic areas, including inside grocery stores or malls outside of Sonoma County — in Lake and Marin counties.

Bello, who drove from Idaho, through a three-day storm this month, to join her family for the search noted that Atchison has been driving since he was 18 and remembers his trucking routes on the freeway.

“He wouldn’t have gotten lost in the woods, but he’s able to walk on roads and remembers his trucking driving routes that go to Richmond,” Bello said. “We can’t dismiss that he might’ve accidentally hopped on a bus.”

On Facebook, community members are encouraged to offer help or post sightings to a group page the family started: Finding Lawrence (aka "Larry") Atchison in Santa Rosa.

A GofundMe has also been launched by his family to raise funds to print flyers, hire a lawyer or investigators, and donate resources to the homeless community with hopes of finding Atchison.

He is 6 feet tall and is most likely 180 pounds now. He loses weight fast, Bello said.

He was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket with no hood, dark blue jeans and black slip-on shoes. Although, she said, he’s most likely shriveled up and scruffy now.

“He’s a social and loving person,” Bello said. “That’s why we think he may have spoken with the homeless community at some point.

“He’s a sweetheart but he’s a fighter,” she added.

A vigil for Atchison has been set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square to raise awareness that Atchison is still missing.

“We need people to know that even though times are tough, we’re hopeful,” Gachet said. “We’re not giving up.”

Madison Smalstig contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.