At Sonoma Developmental Center, a tension between housing, open-space needs

When the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors convened on Jan. 25, one of the biggest items on the agenda was redevelopment of the Sonoma Developmental Center campus in Glen Ellen.

The county had conducted two community workshops, five meetings and an online survey by then, and many of the neighbors who live nearby had complained that early concepts of the project, particularly the housing component, were scaled too large.

The concerned citizens were buoyed that day by the words of Supervisor Susan Gorin, who advocated reducing the proposed number of housing units from the 900-1,000 range to something like 450-700.

The board was not scheduled to vote on anything Jan. 25, but Gorin’s opinions were expected to steer the plan. Her district includes the iconic site, which served as a state institution for the developmentally disabled for 130 years. Gorin sought another term in office largely to bring clarity to its anticipated reinvention.

But the day after the Jan. 25 hearing, Permit Sonoma, the county department that oversees land use planning, distributed a press release that included a “proposed framework” for the upcoming environmental review process at SDC. It again called for 900-1,000 housing units.

Neighbors were stunned. Many wondered why the county was working so hard to solicit input if it wasn’t willing to change course on redeveloping the site.

“The general feeling of this community ranges from flat-out anger to being crestfallen,” said Teresa Murphy, who lives in Glen Ellen and worked at the developmental center in several capacities from 1979-2012. “I feel the organizations and stakeholders who have presented so many letters, and a volume of oral testimonies, have been slightly sidestepped in order to get to 1,000 houses and 1,000 jobs. And those densities will not work in Glen Ellen.”

Murphy ticked off a number of reasons why, citing traffic congestion, fire safety and impacts on wildlife at the 930-acre campus.

She is far from alone in her convictions. The North Sonoma Valley Municipal Advisory Council, Sonoma Mountain Preservation and Sonoma County Transportation & Land-Use Coalition are among the nonprofit organizations calling for less density at SDC.

Last week, the law firm Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger, acting on behalf of Sonoma Land Trust, sent a 42-page letter to Permit Sonoma that said, among other things, that, “As an initial matter, the Project described in the (Notice of Preparation) is too abstract and too uncertain to facilitate informed environmental review or allow for meaningful comments on the NOP or the Project.”

Short of a lawsuit, preservation advocates are running out of opportunities to make their voices heard. The county cut off public comment on the in-progress draft environmental impact report last week, and the window for comment on the broader “policies and procedures” framework for the property closes next week.

Permit Sonoma expects to release a draft environmental impact report in June.

In the meantime, department program manager Bradley Dunn vehemently disagrees with the idea that Permit Sonoma is ignoring its constituents.

He notes that one of the first proposals the county floated to the public mentioned 3,000 housing units — and that figure was lower than preliminary suggestions from the state of California, which owns the property and is ultimately responsible for selling it.

“We have listened to the public extensively in scaling down the number of units proposed, by about a third,” Dunn said. “We are studying a wide range of unit outcomes, including lower proposals than what Permit Sonoma initially looked at. So we are listening to the public — where it’s possible.”

The state has provided Sonoma County with a unique opportunity to help define this project, something it hasn’t allowed other local governments when selling off former state institutions, Dunn said. In return, Sacramento is insisting that planners prioritize housing (among other elements) at the site, and that the ultimate package be financially feasible.

“Where public opinion hasn’t conflicted with that, we have put it in our proposals,” Dunn said.

Gorin said it’s too soon to conclude that Permit Sonoma isn’t responding to input. The proof will be when the draft EIR is released, she argued, and even then there will be opportunities for community input.

“My advice to everyone engaged in this process is bring forward your ideas. And don’t be alarmed if it’s not immediately evident your ideas have been embraced,” Gorin said. “I’m still optimistic we can reach a consensus that works for the whole community.”