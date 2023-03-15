At Wellesley College, students vote to admit trans men

Wellesley College proudly proclaims itself as a place for “women who will make a difference in the world.” It boasts a long line of celebrated alumni, including Hillary Rodham Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Nora Ephron.

On Tuesday, its students supported a referendum that had polarized the campus and went straight to the heart of Wellesley’s identity as a women’s college.

The referendum, which was nonbinding, called for opening admission to all nonbinary and transgender applicants, including trans men. Currently, the college allows admission to anyone who lives and consistently identifies as a woman.

The referendum also called for making the college’s communications more gender-inclusive — for example, using the word “students” or “alumni” instead of “women.”

The vote was in some ways definitional: What is the mission of a women’s college?

Supporters said women’s colleges had always been safe havens for people facing gender discrimination, and with trans people under attack, all transgender and nonbinary applicants must be able to apply to Wellesley.

Opponents of the referendum said if trans men or nonbinary students were admitted, Wellesley would become effectively coed.

And Wellesley’s president, Paula Johnson, said the referendum would rewrite Wellesley’s founding mission to educate women.

In a statement after the vote, a spokesperson for Johnson said the college would not reconsider its opposition.

“The college will continue to engage all students, including transgender male and nonbinary students, in the important work of building an inclusive academic community where everyone feels they belong,” the statement said.

The college, by established practice, did not release the breakdown of the vote, making it hard to measure the depth of support. But both supporters and opponents expected the referendum to pass.

The college, which is in the Boston suburbs and has roughly 2,500 students, has no data on the number of students who identify as trans or nonbinary.

In a message to the campus last week, Johnson described Wellesley as “a women’s college that admits cis, trans and nonbinary students — all who consistently identify as women.”

“Wellesley,” she said, “was founded on the then-radical idea that educating women of all socioeconomic backgrounds leads to progress for everyone. As a college and community, we continue to challenge the norms and power structures that too often leave women, and others of marginalized identities, behind.”

There was fierce pushback. Students held an ongoing sit-in at the administration building. The student newspaper’s editorial board wrote that “we disapprove and entirely disagree” with the president.

Departments issued statements in support of the referendum. An associate provost for equity and inclusion said the employees in her office were “deeply challenged” by the president’s email.

And an open letter signed by hundreds of faculty, staff and alumni said the college was abandoning the radicalism of its creation “by focusing on the letter, rather than the spirit, of its founding.”

Alexandra Brooks, the student body president, said in an interview before the vote that the referendum, which was voted on anonymously, demonstrated just how many students supported such a change and that it reflected today’s reality.

“We’re just asking the administration to put on paper what’s already true of the student body,” she said. “Trans men go to Wellesley, nonbinary people go to Wellesley, and they kind of always have.”

A new policy, she said, “would not in any way change the culture of the school.”

“It’s still, and always will be, a school to educate people who are of marginalized genders,” she said.

Women’s colleges have grappled with trans issues over the last several years. In 2015, Wellesley College announced a policy that allowed admission to any student “who lives as a woman and consistently identifies as a woman,” opening the door to trans women applicants.

Some women’s colleges have stricter policies. Sweet Briar College, a small private school in Virginia, requires a birth certificate or amended birth certificate indicating the applicant’s gender as female.

The college’s president, Meredith Jung-En Woo, said Sweet Briar welcomes trans students if they meet the admissions policy. She has not received much pushback, she said.

Mount Holyoke has among the most open of admissions policies, accepting applications from all female, trans and nonbinary students.

But when Mount Holyoke changed its admissions standards in 2014, many alumnae voiced deep concerns, sometimes in a vitriolic and personal way, said Lynn Pasquerella, the president at the time.