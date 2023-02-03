On Tuesday evening, political leaders in Atherton — the Bay Area town near Stanford best known as the wealthiest ZIP code in the United States — reluctantly adopted a meager housing plan through 2031 that the state of California may very well reject as inadequate.

Pressed up against a Jan. 31 deadline to back a housing plan, and spurred by a noticeable cranky desire to call it a day after four whole hours of deliberations, Atherton's City Council resoundingly voted in favor of a cobbled-together vision for 348 additional housing units within eight years.

Mayor Bill Widmer said Tuesday's city council meeting attracted more attendees than any he could ever remember. The meeting was light on substantive discussion or community input about housing, but it did feature tearful pleas, scornful finger-pointing and the specter of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who recently usurped venture capitalist Marc Andreessen as the neighborhood's most prominent representative of the "not in my backyard" (NIMBY) crowd.

The Curry family's beef, first reported by the Almanac, centers on a single-family home at 23 Oakwood Blvd., which is located near their own property. "We kindly ask that the town adopts the new housing [plan] without the inclusion of 23 Oakwood," the Currys wrote in a letter.

The property owner at 23 Oakwood, David Arata, is persona non grata in Atherton, if Tuesday's city council meeting is any indication. His major offense? Wanting to make an obscene amount of money by developing on his plot of land. The Currys claimed in their letter that such a development would be a major disturbance to their privacy, and requested that if it moves ahead (as Atherton's city council debated on Tuesday) then Atherton must construct a fence around the Currys' property to further insulate them from their new neighbors.

The Currys are far from the only Atherton residents who are revolting against the town's housing plan, which is the result of state mandates. Every eight years, California gives updated housing construction goals that local governments are required to hit, or else they'll be at risk of losing important funding, among other penalties. Local governments, including Atherton, are supposed to send the state's Housing and Community Development Department a detailed plan explaining how they're going to hit their required housing numbers.To address California's housing crisis, the state has incorporated far more stringent asks than in prior cycles.

Atherton, population 7,200, has long been made up of single-family homes with 1-acre minimum lot requirements. It has no sidewalks or commercial spaces. Affordable housing in California is defined by area median income, meaning "low-income" earners in Atherton's county of San Mateo still make more than six figures of income. Despite only being on the hook for 348 units of housing, many of which could still qualify as "market-rate" in a ridiculously expensive area, Tuesday's meeting featured lots of Atherton residents protesting about how even bare-bones development projects would cause unforgiving traffic and fundamentally ruin the fabric of the town.

Councilmember Rick DeGolia called the state's 348-unit requirement "extremely excessive." Attempting to strike a conciliatory tone with angry residents in attendance, Mayor Widmer said, "Nobody wants to do any of this, OK? Nobody does." Later, he opined: "Do I think the requirement that we got is really out of line? I do."

During public comments, a resident named Tom said of the difficulties of living in a town where the average home sale is close to $8 million: "It's getting more and more dense and more and more difficult. And that's not what we all paid to be here for. It's not fair. It's attacking everyone's own values and their lives."

Tom, one of many attendees wearing a green shirt that read, "Like a good neighbor, 23 Oakwood is there" — a confusing possible show of solidarity with former State Farm spokesperson Steph Curry — asked the city council to "push back harder and not be so quick to assume we must do what they say," presumably referring to the California Housing and Community Development Department.

The Curry family, who moved to Atherton in 2019, came up again later in the meeting. Resident Pam quipped of her opposition to development in Atherton, "Who knew that I would have anything in common with Steph and Ayesha Curry?" Pam, too, said she is "faced with the horrific notion of losing our privacy and our space" by being in close proximity to another building. Widmer followed Pam's remarks by asking her if she can "shoot the three," apparently joking about another thing she might have in common with the Warriors guard. Her response was, "What does shoot the three mean?"