Atherton is the most expensive ZIP code in the country for the fifth straight year

For the fifth year in a row, the Bay Area can claim the most expensive ZIP code in the country, edging out the next priciest ZIP code by nearly $2 million. Atherton's 94027 hit a new record median home sales price of $7,475,000, an increase of 7% year-over-year, according to a new report from PropertyShark.

Even with Atherton's impressive reign, the Bay Area was responsible for 47 of the nation's most expensive ZIP codes this year, with San Francisco claiming the most expensive ZIP codes of any city.

Ross, in Marin County, also kept its ranking on the list as the fourth-most expensive ZIP code nationwide, even with a 27% year-over-year increase in median sales price. The average home now goes for $4,583,000.

Los Altos' 94022 fell three spots, from No. 6 in 2020 to No. 9 this year, with a median price of $4,052,000.

While San Francisco claims the most expensive ZIP codes for a city, its priciest locales actually dropped in the rankings this year. 94123, which covers the Marina District, fell 10 spots to No. 46 this year. That doesn't mean it's cheap though — there was still a 7% rise in its median home price at $2,307,000.

The second-priciest San Francisco ZIP code was 94127, which includes tony neighborhoods such as Saint Francis Wood and Forest Hill. Other SF ZIP codes that broke the top 100 include 94118, 94114, 94121, 94131 and 94122. Notably, New York City ZIP codes dropped out of the top 20 altogether.

This year, there were 127 total ZIP codes on the list, which is ranked by median sales prices between Jan. 1 and Oct. 22, 2021.

With its hot housing market ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, a few Lake Tahoe area ZIP codes also rose in the rankings. Glenbrook, Nev., which includes 89413, came in at No. 29, with a record $3 million median sales price — a 38% price increase over 2020. Nearby 89402, covering the Nevada town of Crystal Bay, ranked 39th, though it had one of the biggest jumps of any ZIP code on the list. It saw an increase of 68% in media sales price, pushing it into the top 50 for the first time.