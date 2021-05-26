ATM repairman accused of stealing nearly $200,000 from Bay Area machines

A man accused of stealing $192,000 from several San Francisco Bay Area ATMs didn't have to break into the machines to do it, police say.

Vy Thac Nguyen, 62, an ATM service technician, used fake work orders to open up the ATMs and remove the cash, a Redwood City Police Department news release said.

Nguyen removed $145,000 from San Mateo Credit Union ATM machines in Redwood City and approximately $47,000 from an ATM machine in San Mateo between May 16 and May 18, the release said.

San Mateo Credit Union officials called police Friday after discovering the thefts, and detectives searched Nguyen's vehicle and home, officers said.

He faces charges including commercial burglary and embezzlement, police reported.

Detectives asked that anyone with information on the crimes call Detective Brian Luo at 650-780-7619 or the Redwood City Police Department's Tip Line at 650-780-7110.