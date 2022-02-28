‘Atmospheric river’ begins soaking Pacific Northwest

Scattered showers were falling across the Pacific Northwest on Monday as meteorologists expected an “atmospheric river” to bring heavy rain and flooding across the region through the middle of the week.

The brunt of the storm system, which was described as a stream of water vapor, was expected in the mountains of northern Oregon and western Washington. Up to 7 inches of rain could flood the rivers that flow off the mountain ranges, said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“Amounts like that, combined with pretty high snow levels, can push our rivers up significantly,” Guy said.

By Monday afternoon, areas between Seattle and Portland, Oregon, had received about 3 inches of rain, which caused some snowpack to melt, increasing the chances of flooding along some rivers in the region, said William Churchill, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center.

“A lot of what’s driving the flood concerns for this event is how rapidly the snowpack is melting while the rainfall is falling,” Churchill said.

He added that although Seattle and Portland would be spared severe flooding, the cities could still receive significant rainfall this week.

The weather service in Portland on Monday succinctly summarized the weather on Twitter: “If you haven’t been outside yet, well it’s kinda wet.”

Flood warnings were issued for parts of the Grays and Skokomish Rivers in Washington, the weather service said.

A flood watch was in effect from late Monday through Wednesday afternoon for parts of northwest Washington and west-central Washington, including the cities of Everett, Olympia and Seattle, the weather service said.

Drivers should not try to drive around barricades or cross flooded areas, meteorologists said, adding that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Sections of the Washington Cascade Mountains from the Canadian border to the Columbia River were also under an avalanche warning through Monday evening.

The Northwest Avalanche Center said Sunday that “very dangerous conditions” for avalanches could be created as heavy rain saturated the snow this week.

Parts of Oregon and western Washington were under a winter-weather advisory as heavy rain was expected into Tuesday morning, according to the weather service in Seattle.

In Olympia, about 60 miles southwest of Seattle, 1.71 inches of rain had already fallen as of 10 a.m. Monday, breaking the previous daily rainfall record of 1.69 inches set in 1972, the weather service in Seattle said on Twitter.

Gusty winds and “distant energetic ocean waves” were expected along the coast, according to the weather service in Portland.

It is “definitely not unheard-of” to have an atmospheric river in the West at this time of year, with the end of the wet season just weeks away, Guy said.

An atmospheric river is a trail of water vapor that moves through the sky much the way a river moves over land, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Think of it as “a long ribbon of very moist air being aimed right at us,” Guy said.

The atmospheric river this week will be at least the second to pummel the Western United States in the past several months.

In October, an atmospheric river converged with a bomb cyclone to unleash heavy rains in the San Francisco Bay Area. About 100,000 customers lost power as landslides and dangerous road conditions were reported in areas across Northern California.